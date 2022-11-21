The Dallas Cowboys earned a huge divisional win on Thanksgiving with a dominant second-half performance that led to a 28-20 victory at AT&T Stadium over the New York Giants. The Cowboys overcame a 17-13 deficit at halftime using a combination of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott that opened up opportunities for quarterback Dak Prescott to make up for two first-half turnovers.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO