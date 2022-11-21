ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys Down Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day

The Dallas Cowboys earned a huge divisional win on Thanksgiving with a dominant second-half performance that led to a 28-20 victory at AT&T Stadium over the New York Giants. The Cowboys overcame a 17-13 deficit at halftime using a combination of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott that opened up opportunities for quarterback Dak Prescott to make up for two first-half turnovers.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy