Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should

Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine craft brewery looks to change the nonalcoholic landscape

PORTLAND, Maine — A craft beer company in Portland is setting itself apart in a crowded field. Kit NA Brewing is the first and only craft beer company in Maine to brew only non-alcoholic beers. "When Rob and I started, the problem we were trying to solve basically was...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Before the memory fades: Windham’s smallest Biggest Buck of 1957

This story comes to us from a trusted eyewitness to an event that occurred 65 years ago this month at the height of Maine’s deer hunting season, November 1957. It seems a local resident, well-known to all around Windham as a good guy and an affable school bus driver, walked into the side entrance of H.H. Boody’s general store in North Windham and headed straight for the proprietor, Pete Philpot. For purposes of our story, we’ll name this customer Mr. Hunter.
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
LEWISTON, ME
newscentermaine.com

Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations

BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
BIDDEFORD, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
POLAND, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Business Spotlight: Cricket's Corner Shoppe

No matter how old you are or what your budget is, Cricket’s Corner Shoppe is bound to have a gift to please the pickiest recipient on your shopping list. Located at 1223 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond, Cricket’s Corner Shoppe has become a legendary go-to destination for locals and for anyone visiting the Lakes Region of Maine by offering thousands of items and with fresh inventory arriving every week.
RAYMOND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby

I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
WINDHAM, ME

