Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-7 cents, corn mixed, soy down 4-6 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday is the last...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, grain futures turn higher ahead of Thanksgiving

Wheat rises as investors position ahead of holiday. Market keeping a close eye on Argentina's dry weather. Basis, domestic demand remains firm for corn, beans. (Rewrite throughout, new bullets, new headline, updates with closing prices) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and grain futures ended higher...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures slip after short, choppy trading day

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cattle futures fell on a short, choppy day of trading on Friday, as technical trading had some contracts up earlier in the session even as corn prices firmed, traders said. CME lean hog futures also eased back. The Chicago traded livestock markets closed early on...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs ease; cold storage adds versus year earlier

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday during thin pre-Thanksgiving trade, though analysts said market fundamentals remains supportive. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Reductions in beef cold storage supplies last...
CHICAGO, IL
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat, barley crops still ahead of usual growth pace

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French soft wheat and winter barley crops are still about a week ahead of their usual rate of development following a mild autumn, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. Soft wheat in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, had emerged from the...
Agriculture Online

Diversifying livestock and business on a South Dakota ranch

Robert Boylan leaned his lanky frame against a corral fence on a windswept day on his ranch in Butte County, South Dakota. Cattle and sheep run here, a pairing that is an essential part of Boylan’s diversification plan. “Honestly, I think I run cattle so I can wear a...
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
rigzone.com

Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days

The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap, according to a senior Treasury official who previewed the guidelines. The U.S. has joined forces with the G-7, European Union, and Australia to ban...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Dollar Retreats, Oil Prices Leap

Stocks finished firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said...
CNBC

America's struggling cotton industry

Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU cuts estimate of drought-hit maize crop, raises import outlook

EU cuts maize crop estimate by 1.6 mln T to new 15-year low. Forecast maize imports upped by 1 mln T to 22 mln T. Commission cuts soft wheat exports, raises imports. (Adds details, bullet points) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday cut...

