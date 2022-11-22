Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-7 cents, corn mixed, soy down 4-6 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday is the last...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean, grain futures turn higher ahead of Thanksgiving
Wheat rises as investors position ahead of holiday. Market keeping a close eye on Argentina's dry weather. Basis, domestic demand remains firm for corn, beans. (Rewrite throughout, new bullets, new headline, updates with closing prices) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and grain futures ended higher...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures slip after short, choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cattle futures fell on a short, choppy day of trading on Friday, as technical trading had some contracts up earlier in the session even as corn prices firmed, traders said. CME lean hog futures also eased back. The Chicago traded livestock markets closed early on...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs ease; cold storage adds versus year earlier
CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday during thin pre-Thanksgiving trade, though analysts said market fundamentals remains supportive. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Reductions in beef cold storage supplies last...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
If you think the world’s energy crisis is bad right now, next winter will be worse, says the OECD, whose new global outlook predicts bad times ahead
The OECD says the true scale of the world’s economic woes will only become clear in 2023, when the organization predicts “a significant slowdown" for the global economy.
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Diesel Shortage Update Ahead of Thanksgiving as U.S. Waits on Supply Ships
Diesel prices have slightly dropped in recent weeks, an encouraging sign that the diesel shortage is improving across the country.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-French wheat, barley crops still ahead of usual growth pace
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French soft wheat and winter barley crops are still about a week ahead of their usual rate of development following a mild autumn, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. Soft wheat in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, had emerged from the...
Agriculture Online
Diversifying livestock and business on a South Dakota ranch
Robert Boylan leaned his lanky frame against a corral fence on a windswept day on his ranch in Butte County, South Dakota. Cattle and sheep run here, a pairing that is an essential part of Boylan’s diversification plan. “Honestly, I think I run cattle so I can wear a...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil corn freight prices jump 20% in wake of road blockades - trade group Abiove
SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Protests over Brazil's election result that blocked roads in Mato Grosso state earlier this week lifted truck freight prices, affecting the operations and margins of global grain traders at a time when farmers are selling their abundant second corn crop. Truck freight rose 20%...
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
AOL Corp
U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days
The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap, according to a senior Treasury official who previewed the guidelines. The U.S. has joined forces with the G-7, European Union, and Australia to ban...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Dollar Retreats, Oil Prices Leap
Stocks finished firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said...
CNBC
America's struggling cotton industry
Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-EU cuts estimate of drought-hit maize crop, raises import outlook
EU cuts maize crop estimate by 1.6 mln T to new 15-year low. Forecast maize imports upped by 1 mln T to 22 mln T. Commission cuts soft wheat exports, raises imports. (Adds details, bullet points) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday cut...
