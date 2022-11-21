ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartan Volleyball Advances To MW Championship Match

FORT COLLINS, Colo.—Haylee Nelson and Blaire Fleming anchored the Spartan offense as the San José State volleyball team advanced to the championship match of the 2022 Mountain West Tournament with a 3-1 win over sixth-seed San Diego State Thursday evening inside Moby Arena on the campus of Colorado State University.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Play North Texas Friday In First Round of Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship

San José State (4-1, 0-0 MW) vs North Texas (3-1) When Friday, November 25 | 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Location Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas. The San José State men's basketball team traveled over 2,737 miles this week to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship this weekend, November 25-27, at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The Spartans are one of eight teams to participate in the three-day event. SJSU faces North Texas in the first round on Friday. The winner/loser of the game will face the winner/loser of the Oakland-Long Beach State game on Saturday.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Open MW Tournament Play Thursday

This Week's Information: San Jose State (20-8, 14-4) - 2022 MW Volleyball Tournament. Thursday, Nov. 24 - vs. Colorado State/San Diego State winner - 4 p.m. MT/3 pm PT. Championship match - Friday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT. Where Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colo. TV Information & Statistics...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Marisa Davis-Jones Has Career Night, SJSU Falls In Overtime

SAN JOSE, Calif. — It was a career night for sophomore forward Marisa Davis-Jones with 22 points, but SJSU (1-3, 0-0 MW) fell 74-65 in overtime to Montana State (3-1, 0-0 Big Sky). Davis-Jones did it on 7/14 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. Aarion...
