San José State (4-1, 0-0 MW) vs North Texas (3-1) When Friday, November 25 | 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Location Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas. The San José State men's basketball team traveled over 2,737 miles this week to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship this weekend, November 25-27, at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The Spartans are one of eight teams to participate in the three-day event. SJSU faces North Texas in the first round on Friday. The winner/loser of the game will face the winner/loser of the Oakland-Long Beach State game on Saturday.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO