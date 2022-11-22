ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
Las Vegas locals urged to donate blood this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas locals are encouraged to donate blood this holiday season, as donations tend to decline during the holidays. Vitalant has partnered with JW Marriot Resort and Spa to host a Thanksgiving weekend blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 23., 12:30 p.m.

Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas police: 3 injured in northeast valley shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured at a Jack in the Box restaurant in the northeast Las Vegas valley. Red Rock Canyon visits become growing Thanksgiving...
Non-profit offers residents Thanksgiving feast

A non-profit organization helped cater a Thanksgiving meal this year for residents living in their building. The group provides low-income housing for veterans, the homeless, and seniors on a fixed income. Non-profit offers residents Thanksgiving feast. A non-profit organization helped cater a Thanksgiving meal this year for residents living in...
A look inside the Clark County Detention Center

Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
Local businesses looking for boost ahead of Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– If Black Friday shopping isn’t in the cards, then small businesses are hoping customers turn to them the following day. The Black Friday fever will transition to Small Business Saturday, and several owners have claimed those sales could determine their future. Teana Barbour has been...
Good Day Las Vegas holiday recipes: Cranberry pecan relish

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It just wouldn’t be the holiday season without a cranberry dish. This favorite holiday recipe comes from Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills. 1 – 12oz pkg of fresh cranberries (about 3 cups) ¾ cup apple juice (you can use orange if...
Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas station for help

Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas …. Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. England-USA World...
Magical Forest opens Friday to celebrate holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition opens for its 31st season on Friday, Nov. 25. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a favorite stop for many local families. It’s a festive winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. All the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.
Is it possible to have a stress-free Thanksgiving?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what we have and gather with loved ones but it can also be overwhelming, especially for moms. Good Day Las Vegas anchor Sherry Swensk talked with parenting expert and lifestyle coach Hannah Keely, who happens to be the mother of seven, on how to ditch the stress and enjoy the holiday.
‘Gingerbread Dreams’ captures holiday spirit at Bellagio Conservatory

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new holiday display which is called “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection.”. The winter-themed display can be seen for free at the Bellagio through Jan. 1, 2023. It features a 42-foot-tall white fir tree with thousands of lights, a holiday village, a gingerbread house, and a bakeshop complete with elves and polar bear helpers.
Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ in stabbings at Craig Ranch Regional Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police released a photo of a man police are calling a “person of interest” in a stabbing attack at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Three people were stabbed at the park on Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12. during a fight between two groups of people. The men, who were 18, 23, and 40 years old were transported to the hospital. Two were treated and released. The third victim was hospitalized.
