Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
8newsnow.com
International travelers head to Las Vegas for holiday weekend after Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As millions of Americans continue to travel through the holiday weekend, many who didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving are coming to Las Vegas for a fun, less crowded experience. “This is a fun place,” Naz Hajsham, who traveled to Las Vegas from Canada Friday said. “It has...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas locals urged to donate blood this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas locals are encouraged to donate blood this holiday season, as donations tend to decline during the holidays. Vitalant has partnered with JW Marriot Resort and Spa to host a Thanksgiving weekend blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8newsnow.com
‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
8newsnow.com
8 years after shooting, security guard making new life with restaurant in North Las Vegas
It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if the path took awhile to find he’s happy with where it has led him. 8 years after shooting, security guard making new …. It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if...
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 23., 12:30 p.m.
Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas police: 3 injured in northeast valley shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured at a Jack in the Box restaurant in the northeast Las Vegas valley. Red Rock Canyon visits become growing Thanksgiving...
8newsnow.com
Non-profit offers residents Thanksgiving feast
A non-profit organization helped cater a Thanksgiving meal this year for residents living in their building. The group provides low-income housing for veterans, the homeless, and seniors on a fixed income. Non-profit offers residents Thanksgiving feast. A non-profit organization helped cater a Thanksgiving meal this year for residents living in...
8newsnow.com
Tis the season of giving with Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas
Subaru’s Share the Love Event is back for its fifteenth year. General manager Burton Hughes tells us more about this celebration of the national and hometown charities Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas supports.
8newsnow.com
A look inside the Clark County Detention Center
Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains on track, submitting more than 220,000 signatures for verification to counties across the state today. UPDATE: Signatures submitted in move to break up …. A move to allow Nevada cities to form their own school districts remains...
8newsnow.com
Local businesses looking for boost ahead of Small Business Saturday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– If Black Friday shopping isn’t in the cards, then small businesses are hoping customers turn to them the following day. The Black Friday fever will transition to Small Business Saturday, and several owners have claimed those sales could determine their future. Teana Barbour has been...
8newsnow.com
Good Day Las Vegas holiday recipes: Cranberry pecan relish
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It just wouldn’t be the holiday season without a cranberry dish. This favorite holiday recipe comes from Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills. 1 – 12oz pkg of fresh cranberries (about 3 cups) ¾ cup apple juice (you can use orange if...
8newsnow.com
Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas station for help
Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas …. Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. England-USA World...
8newsnow.com
Magical Forest opens Friday to celebrate holidays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition opens for its 31st season on Friday, Nov. 25. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a favorite stop for many local families. It’s a festive winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. All the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Is it possible to have a stress-free Thanksgiving?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what we have and gather with loved ones but it can also be overwhelming, especially for moms. Good Day Las Vegas anchor Sherry Swensk talked with parenting expert and lifestyle coach Hannah Keely, who happens to be the mother of seven, on how to ditch the stress and enjoy the holiday.
8newsnow.com
Dog found starved and on brink of death, Las Vegas rescue group offering reward to catch abusers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Althea, a 7-year-old pit bull, is supposed to be doing what dogs do best, running around and looking for snacks. Instead, this pup doesn’t know when she will be leaving the hospital. “For this to happen is unthinkable,” Tina Hayes said. Hayes, a...
8newsnow.com
‘Gingerbread Dreams’ captures holiday spirit at Bellagio Conservatory
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new holiday display which is called “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection.”. The winter-themed display can be seen for free at the Bellagio through Jan. 1, 2023. It features a 42-foot-tall white fir tree with thousands of lights, a holiday village, a gingerbread house, and a bakeshop complete with elves and polar bear helpers.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Viewer email asks about NDOT’s “Speedway Bowl” project
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Confirming substantial progress in the Speedway Bowl. About a week ago, viewer David wrote: “On northbound I-15 at the 215 northern beltway: When is this project going to be done? I thought it was supposed to be back to 2 lanes in early November?”
8newsnow.com
It is always the season of giving with Findlay Honda in Centennial Hills
Findlay Honda in Centennial Hills is giving back to Three Square through the holidays and beyond. They are accepting non-perishable food donations from now until December 17th at 7947 W Azure Dr.
8newsnow.com
Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ in stabbings at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police released a photo of a man police are calling a “person of interest” in a stabbing attack at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Three people were stabbed at the park on Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12. during a fight between two groups of people. The men, who were 18, 23, and 40 years old were transported to the hospital. Two were treated and released. The third victim was hospitalized.
Comments / 1