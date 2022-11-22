ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Claiborne County Sheriff Department seeking manslaughter suspect

The Claiborne County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. On Wednesday, Claiborne County Sheriff Department took to social media, seeking the whereabouts of Tyrese Craft. If anyone has any information on Craft’s whereabouts,...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
NATCHEZ, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘Investigation Was Shoddy’: Attorney Claims Police Delayed Brookhaven Shooting Charges

JACKSON, Miss.—An attorney for D’Monterrio Gibson, the FedEx driver who narrowly escaped a shooting on his route in Brookhaven, Miss., earlier this year, has alleged that the Brookhaven Police Department delayed the release of critical documents allowing for the upgraded charges against two Brookhaven men and failed to properly investigate the crime.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Pike County. Wednesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced that Adrian Mechelle Goodwin and Kentrail Magee had been arrested for shooting a man in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East. Deputies...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Copper wiring theft investigation lands several Concordia Parish suspects behind bars, deputies confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Man in critical condition after Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pike County on Tuesday, November 22. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East, where a male victim had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition. Pike County deputies […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A UPS delivery driver in Pike County says she got the scare of a lifetime Tuesday when a bullet whizzed past her during a routine package delivery. The shooter, according to the driver’s testimony on a Pike County Sheriff’s report, continued to train a pistol on her even after she shouted over and over again that she was with UPS and was delivering packages.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

Video shows suspect in Pike County armed robbery

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, November 19. The robbery occurred on Highway 44 East. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt in the surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding the identification of this individual is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS

