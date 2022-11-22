Read full article on original website
listenupyall.com
Natchez board prepares for police leadership changes as chief resigns next month
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The mayor and city aldermen closed the public out of their discussions Tuesday about leadership personnel at the Natchez Police Department as they prepare for Police Chief Joseph Daughtry’s resignation next month. Daughtry is leaving the NPD on Dec. 31 to become chief of the...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
Sheriff: Disgruntled inmate sets fire, forces evacuation of Mississippi county jail
Firefighters, police and sheriff’s deputies filled the street outside of the Adams County Jail on Thanksgiving eve to respond to a fire inside the jail. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said no one was injured and the fire was only a minor one. “If any minor incidents happen, it’s...
vicksburgnews.com
Claiborne County Sheriff Department seeking manslaughter suspect
The Claiborne County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. On Wednesday, Claiborne County Sheriff Department took to social media, seeking the whereabouts of Tyrese Craft. If anyone has any information on Craft’s whereabouts,...
Police: Woman shoots mother in head in Mississippi — also wanted in Texas on murder charge
Natchez Police arrested a Natchez woman when she reportedly shot her mother in the head early Friday morning. They also discovered the daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder. The mother, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition...
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
mississippifreepress.org
‘Investigation Was Shoddy’: Attorney Claims Police Delayed Brookhaven Shooting Charges
JACKSON, Miss.—An attorney for D’Monterrio Gibson, the FedEx driver who narrowly escaped a shooting on his route in Brookhaven, Miss., earlier this year, has alleged that the Brookhaven Police Department delayed the release of critical documents allowing for the upgraded charges against two Brookhaven men and failed to properly investigate the crime.
WLBT
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Pike County. Wednesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced that Adrian Mechelle Goodwin and Kentrail Magee had been arrested for shooting a man in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East. Deputies...
Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
Copper wiring theft investigation lands several Concordia Parish suspects behind bars, deputies confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as […]
Man in critical condition after Pike County shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pike County on Tuesday, November 22. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East, where a male victim had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition. Pike County deputies […]
WLBT
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
WLOX
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A UPS delivery driver in Pike County says she got the scare of a lifetime Tuesday when a bullet whizzed past her during a routine package delivery. The shooter, according to the driver’s testimony on a Pike County Sheriff’s report, continued to train a pistol on her even after she shouted over and over again that she was with UPS and was delivering packages.
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
Video shows suspect in Pike County armed robbery
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, November 19. The robbery occurred on Highway 44 East. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt in the surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding the identification of this individual is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s […]
