One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned throughout my time in the music business is that if you ever find yourself bored of the music that regularly pops up on your newsfeed or streaming platforms, just look to Atlanta’s underground scene and you’ll find yourself immersed in some of the most individualistic music in the entire world. It’s a tip I give friends, family, and anyone else that I talk to about music, and one of the first artists I tell them to check out is BEAR1BOSS. I have been a longtime fan of the ATL icon, and after seeing him included in a mini-documentary by SoundCloud based around the origins of the Plugg scene, I realized that he really started making music to have fun, but this quickly turned into a movement more than just another emcee recording something different.

