No Hook – [DaBoii] ft. [Lil Seeto]
I know rappers often have a love/hate relationship with record labels because so many of the world-renowned powerhouses seem to have their own interests in mind, even if it completely screws over the musician themselves. I love seeing smaller labels truly put artists first, though, and that’s exactly what GD’up Records aims to do, especially for Latino artists. While there are many similarities for people who grew up in comparable environments no matter what their ethnic background is, but the culture and upbringing of people with different ethnicities always differentiates itself in some form or another.
Chavez vs. Whitaker – [A$AP Ant] ft. [OhGeesy]
It’s pretty safe to say that at this point in time, the A$AP Mob has already solidified its spot in the hip-hop history books, and every release that a member puts out from this point forward is just adding to the collective’s legacy. They didn’t just continue adding artists to their roster without ensuring their status as a top-tier hitmaker, and that’s why they have managed to not only stay relevant for close to a decade, but they’ve managed to stay at the top of everyone’s minds, even during a break in releasing music.
Heartbroken I’m Lonely! – [BEAR1BOSS]
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned throughout my time in the music business is that if you ever find yourself bored of the music that regularly pops up on your newsfeed or streaming platforms, just look to Atlanta’s underground scene and you’ll find yourself immersed in some of the most individualistic music in the entire world. It’s a tip I give friends, family, and anyone else that I talk to about music, and one of the first artists I tell them to check out is BEAR1BOSS. I have been a longtime fan of the ATL icon, and after seeing him included in a mini-documentary by SoundCloud based around the origins of the Plugg scene, I realized that he really started making music to have fun, but this quickly turned into a movement more than just another emcee recording something different.
For December – [Kris the $pirit]
Learning about a new up-and-coming artist is one of my favorite activities ever, but finding these individuals isn’t always as easy as it once seemed. Sometimes, I can get overwhelmed by the number of submissions that come through my email or DMs, but when one of my favorite musicians out right now hit me up about Kris the $pirit, I knew that I had to tap in because she hasn’t led me astray yet. I’m talking about Eva Shaw, the Canadian hitmaker who has been dropping some amazing music ever since I can remember, and I trust her taste completely, so after tapping in with Kris’s latest song “For December”, my presumptions were right and Eva’s recommendation was truly appreciated.
1,2,3,4 – [SNLDRE]
As much as I love finding out about a new artist and doing a deep dive to find out anything and everything I can about them, sometimes that’s just not entirely possible. There are emcees I come across that may not have a massive following so they don’t have countless interviews or bios out that are easily accessible or existent in the first place, so as much as I prefer knowing more about a musician, I have to look at it as a glass half full scenario. I say this because it allows me to go into someone’s music with completely no knowledge whatsoever, so there’s no chance for my bias to show or judgments to be made outside of the music itself.
Neek – “Toyota Tales”
Neek by name and unique by nature, the Houston-raised rapper has been making significant waves since relocating to LA. Now dropping his latest track titled “Toyota Tales,” he is truly marching towards the inevitability of a successful career in the music industry. After appearing on the NBA 2k22 soundtrack, his future appears to be even brighter as the single is set to expand his growing legion of fans.
Gallery – [OhGeesy]
The West Coast has produced some of the most notable names in the entire hip-hop world, but it seems like over the past few years, it is hard to think of an emcee who has become more notorious than OhGeesy. His rise to fame with his Shoreline Mafia crew was something that had the entire business on high alert, and while I was always a fan of the collective, I was curious to see how everyone would do on their own.
D-LOW – [ITSOKTOCRY] & [Koto.]
I owe a whole lot to various artists who never shy away from a challenge, bringing innovation and artistry to the forefront of their music regardless of the judgment that haters may feel the need to share with them, usually on the internet. These fearless tastemakers are the reason why up-and-comers can be open to any style that helps them stand out and feel confident in their music without the fear of arbitrary opinions or subjective trolls. ITSOKTOCRY is one of the first emcees I go to when I get bored of everything else (which seems to happen quite often, to be honest), and he never fails to deliver exactly the kind of imaginative music that I crave after hearing so much monotony from time to time.
Ready – [Young Nudy]
No matter where in the world you look to find new music, inspirations for these artists typically come back to one place: Atlanta. The ATL has become the first place many rap fans look to for the hottest new music, and it’s crazy that the underground is just as prominent as the mainstream emcees that call the Georgia capital home. It also just feels like there are more mainstream legends in Atlanta than anywhere else, and not a single one has transformed from a respected spitter to an overplayed, cheesy emcee like we’ve seen happen in other areas of the country.
