ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arsonist burns historic Haynesville church

A historic 100-year-old Methodist church and two homes were destroyed by fire in Haynesville in Claiborne Parish early Monday morning, apparently at the hands of an arsonist. The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported the structures burned in the early morning blazes were vacant buildings. “The only thing standing now are...
HAYNESVILLE, LA
txktoday.com

Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents

Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

EVA announces holiday plans

EMMET – The Emmet Vision Association has a busy December planned for residents. First, on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be a tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Emmet City Hall and Fire Department. There will be carolers, a chance for children to write letters to Santa, cookies, hot cocoa and the Christmas Story, along with hayrides through town.
EMMET, AR
ktoy1047.com

Farmers' Market to host Christmas Market

The Christmas Market will take place before the Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade and will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal. The entire event is free for the public to attend, and booth space is still available.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest man for firing on repo men

31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.
HOOKS, TX
arkadelphian.com

Joan family loses home to fire on Thanksgiving eve

JOAN — A house fire has left a Clark County family without a roof over their heads on the day before Americans give thanks for all their blessings. About 20 minutes before noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, volunteer firemen of the East Clark County Fire Department were summoned to a fully engulfed mobile home located at the intersection of Mt. Morriah and Round Hill roads. Minutes later the Arkadelphia Fire Department was dispatched to the scene for assistance.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
THV11

One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Living a grateful life: HSU professor keeps positive focus after life-changing accident

On the morning of July 5, I was acting in my common capacity as a lifeguard at the Henderson State University pool for various local characters who come to get some light exercise or self-managed physical therapy. It is a job I enjoy and a crowd I’ve come to care for a great deal over the years. It helps that they are all good swimmers, so I don’t have to worry too much. On that Tuesday, like many before, Dr. Beth Wyatt came in chipper as ever, wheeling in her friend Ann Robinson and, with me, helping her transfer from her wheelchair to the pool. She, or I, or both of us probably said to the other “See you on Thursday.”
ARKADELPHIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
CAMDEN, AR
txktoday.com

Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle. Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
HOOKS, TX
High School Football PRO

Rison, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Prescott High School football team will have a game with Rison High School on November 25, 2022, 16:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Allahlea Brown

Mrs. Allahlea “Allie” Clydie Brown entered her heavenly home on Thursday November 24, 2022. She was born March 22,1927, to Elmer and Velma Altman in Fort Worth Texas. She met Virgil Brown after graduating high school and they married in 1948.They moved to Texas where her husband worked in oil fields. In 1960 they decided to move to Blevins, Ark. For a new life on the farm.
BLEVINS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man

A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
CAMDEN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy