ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

A Complete Guide to Setting Up Your New Fujifilm XT5

The new Fujifilm body is getting some rave reviews and if you're lucky enough to own it, you might want to set aside some time to get it firing on all cylinders. This video will help you with exactly that, walking you through the features and hidden tricks and tips.
Fstoppers

Helpful Advice for Cropping Landscape Images

When it comes to landscape photography, few creative decisions have a greater impact on the final image than your choice of crop. And yet, that can be a bit of a nebulous thing to nail down for a lot of photographers. If you would like to improve your crops and your overall images, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer offering a lot of helpful advice and insight into what makes a good crop.
Time Out Global

These spellbinding shots triumphed at the Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Just look at that. Who needs paintings or imagination when nature alone can provide something as beautiful as the above snap? And that’s exactly the point of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, which are designed to celebrate nature photographs at their most realistic and unaltered. The NLPA has only...
Fstoppers

How I Used the New Topaz Photo AI to Save My Low-light Wildlife Photographs

Topaz Labs, the company behind the wildly popular DeNoise AI, Sharpen AI, and Gigapixel AI, has made a huge change. These apps, once a triad of separate programs to fix your photographs, are now combined into one beefy app that is here to save the day. Meet Topaz Photo AI, your new best post-processing friend. Let me show you how I used it to save my low-light wildlife photographs.
ALASKA STATE
makeuseof.com

What Is Tilt Shift Photography, and How Do You Achieve It?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Tilt shift photography is a special type of photography used by architectural, landscape, and other creative photographers. They use a particular kind of lens called a tilt shift lens, which can move in various directions and create different effects as a result. The most notable example of this type of photography is the miniature or diorama effect.
Fstoppers

Is Canon Getting Extra Serious About Bokeh?

When it comes to photo gear, few things get the attention of more photographers than the promise of extra-smooth bokeh. And while Canon already has plenty of lenses that can offer that, they seem to be investing in taking it even further with several intriguing new lens designs. Digicame.info uncovered...
Fstoppers

2022 Black Friday Deals for Photographers

This is the best time of year to find incredible photography deals. Whether you're looking for new gear, a faster or easier way to edit your photos, or a more efficient shooting workflow, there are tools available that will help. This post lists some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials that are worth paying attention to.
dornob.com

New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals

Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
Indy100

15 famous logos that have hidden meanings

The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.1. FedExOne of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's...
Fstoppers

How to Extract the Color Grade From an Image and Apply It to Another

Few things can more dramatically impact the mood and feel of an image than the color grade. We all have favorite color grades, whether from photos or movies. Thankfully, Photoshop has some nifty built-in tools that allow you to easily copy the color grade from one image and apply it to another, and this excellent video tutorial will show you how to do just that.
marktechpost.com

Meet ‘EDGE’: A Diffusion Based AI Model That Generates Realistic And Long-Form Dance Sequences Conditioned On Music

Many cultures place a high value on dance as a means of expression, communication, and social connection. However, producing new dances or dance animations is challenging because dance motions are expressive and freeform while carefully organized by music. In actuality, this calls for either time-consuming hand animation or unfeasible motion capture techniques. However, the burden of the creation process can be reduced by using computational methods to generate dances automatically. This has a wide range of applications, including assisting animators in creating new dances and providing interactive characters in video games or virtual reality with realistic and varied movements based on user-provided music. Additionally, dance creation can shed light on how music and movement interact, a required field of study in neurology.
Fstoppers

Here's What $15,000 for a Lens Gets You

Lenses can run anywhere from under $100 to well over $10,000, and when you enter that very upper echelon of prices, you often get superlative optics that blow the doors off your wildest expectations. One such lens is the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, which runs north of $15,000. So, what do you get for that price? This interesting video takes a look.
petapixel.com

Fujifilm Warns Its 35mm Films in Short Supply ‘for the Time Being’

Film photography may be enjoying a resurgence in popularity, but worldwide supply chain issues are now holding back the industry’s return. Fujifilm is warning that its 35mm films are expected to be in short supply “for the time being.”. The Japanese corporation published a notice on its website...
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II Lens

35mm lenses with wide apertures are highly popular because they are so versatile, able to tackle everything from weddings to astrophotography and much more. However, a good 35mm lens can easily run you north of $2,000. So, at $799, the Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II looks like quite the intriguing option. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers

How to Place a Hair Light for Better Portrait Photos

While you can absolutely create compelling portrait photos using just a single light, moving into using multi-light setups opens a lot of creative and technical options that simply would not be possible otherwise. One of the most useful of these is the hair light, and this great video tutorial will show you how to place one properly to get the best results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy