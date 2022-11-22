Read full article on original website
Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown
If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown this coming Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
“Cowtown Santa Express” Excursions Begin
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s special Christmas holiday season excursion trains begin this weekend. As the railroad joins Abilene’s “Cowtown Christmas” celebration, holiday excursions are scheduled November 26th and running through Christmas Eve. Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad president and general manager Ross Boelling said...
