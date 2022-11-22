Read full article on original website
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man robbed two banks while on court-supervised release for robbing two other banks
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks last year. Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on April 7, 2021. Phillips also stole $4,408 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County
SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention...
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side
Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County
One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
Black Friday in Rockford: Where to find deals at locally owned stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s no secret that most of the long Black Friday lines will form outside national chain stores as shoppers jostle to get an early jump on their holiday shopping. Stores like Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s won’t be without big crowds on Nov. 25. But, Rockford also has s vibrant local business community […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Candy Cloud in Rockford launches franchise program, hopes to open next storefronts in 2023
ROCKFORD — Candy Cloud’s owners want their store to be a nationwide name, and they’re starting by franchising locally. Owners Alex and Paityn Edwards began accepting franchise applications in October and are now looking for franchisees in cities such as Madison and Milwaukee. “We’re looking to have...
MyStateline.com
Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home
An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
MyStateline.com
Street closures for Stoll on State
All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic. All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic.
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating a vehicle theft, and an “in progress property” on the West Side.
Police Are Investigating a vehicle theft,. And an "in progress property"
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
WIFR
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
WIFR
Rockford tackles on-going violent crime with life bettering programs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders partner with several area organizations on programs to reduce crime across the area and make the forest city a better place to live. The city of Rockford shared a list of programs it’s launched that are geared towards reducing violent crime. I spoke with leaders behind those initiatives to find out how they plan to make Rockford a better place to live.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…
Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline
Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
