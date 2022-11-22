ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. People lying and saying they need money for surgery. Plus many panhandlers at many Winnebago County intersections. But now here is a new scam>:. SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home

An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Street closures for Stoll on State

All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic. All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford tackles on-going violent crime with life bettering programs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders partner with several area organizations on programs to reduce crime across the area and make the forest city a better place to live. The city of Rockford shared a list of programs it’s launched that are geared towards reducing violent crime. I spoke with leaders behind those initiatives to find out how they plan to make Rockford a better place to live.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline

Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
ROCKFORD, IL
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
