Commerce Deputy Secretary Graves Concludes Trip to Santa Barbara and Addresses Importance of Protecting Our Nation’s Oceans and Coasts and Creating an Equitable and Diverse Workforce

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
If called upon, Congress must halt a rail strike
Despite the intimate involvement of President Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to develop a comprehensive new contract structure for some 120,000 U.S. freight rail workers, there is growing fear some workers will fail to accept the terms. Voting “no” on the agreements means these workers could strike, which would lead to a shutdown of the nation’s quiet but…
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount.
Retail trade groups say a rail strike would be devastating to the economy
Two retail industry groups, the RILA and the NRF, reacted Monday to the increasing possibility of a nationwide rail strike happening in early December.
As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question
"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
US bans sale of Chinese tech from Huawei and ZTE due to ‘unacceptable’ national security risk
The US has outlawed the sale of Chinese-origin communications equipment made by Huawei and ZTE, prohibiting the use of some China-made surveillance systems due to an “unacceptable risk” to national security, in a fresh set of restrictions imposed on Beijing on Friday.The Federal Communications Commission confirmed the move and said that its five-member panel voted unanimously to adopt new rules which will block the import or sale of certain technology products that threaten Washington’s critical infrastructure.“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorised for use within our borders, and we...
A small town ballfield took years to repair after Hurricane Maria. Then Fiona came.
After repairs were completed this summer, a restored ballfield in one of Puerto Rico's poorest towns had become a symbol of progress in the face of tragedy. Hurricane Fiona dealt a setback.
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
Omaha, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected theirs, threatening the health of the economy just before the holidays and casting more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month's deadline without the help of Congress. Even the threat of a work stoppage could tangle the nation's supply chain as railroads will freeze shipments of chemicals and other goods that could create hazards if disrupted...
Nature Journal: Winter reveals mistletoe growing in WNC trees
The cove we live in is surrounded on three sides by high ridges. One evening in early December, as I was walking down the trail that leads to our house, the sun set and the valley floor quickly darkened into a blue haze. But high on the western rim the trees along the...
As Big Tech Layoffs Explode, Companies Must Prioritize Retaining American Workers | Opinion
It's is right to raise an eyebrow at businesses claiming to be so unable to find American workers that they have to import a significant portion of their workforce.
Rail union strike would create a ‘crippling’ economy, industry official warns
Association of American Railroads CEO Ian Jeffries says major rails are "ready, willing and able" to reach new negotiations and avoid creating a "crippling economy" with a strike.
US Freight rail strike could cost US economy $1 billion in first week
A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group.
modernfarmer.com
For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill
The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.
Refugees who set up businesses enrich NZ financially, culturally and socially – they deserve more support
With Immigration New Zealand currently examining both the Migrant Settlement Integration Strategy and Refugee Resettlement Strategy, it’s the right time to consider the role small business support can play in helping refugees integrate into our society. Each year, the country accepts 1,500 refugees under the Refugee Quota Programme. Currently, the government facilitates their settlement through agencies that have specific settlement expertise. With this regular intake of refugees, refugee support groups stress the need for better support and clear pathways for refugees to settle into the community. But helping refugees is not a simple process and requires government support at...
Backlash Over New ‘Buy America’ Rules for Infrastructure Projects
The Biden administration is pushing state transportation departments and their contractors to use more U.S.-made materials as they build new infrastructure, but many industry groups worry the federal government is rolling out the changes too quickly. “AASHTO is still concerned that the quick implementation of Buy America requirements for such...
Comments / 0