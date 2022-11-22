Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
How to watch OU vs. Texas Tech
NORMAN, Okla. — After a thrilling triumph on their own Senior Night, the Sooners will now look to spoil Texas Tech’s at Jones AT&T Stadium. They ride into this regular season finale on a 10-game winning streak in the series and owning a 23-6 advantage all-time between the two.
247Sports
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
247Sports
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
247Sports
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
247Sports
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
247Sports
What They're Saying: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on Oregon State and the Rivalry Game
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday presser, and...
247Sports
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
247Sports
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
247Sports
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
247Sports
BOOM! Sooners land third commit this week after top JUCO DB Kendel Dolby announces commitment to OU
The Sooners landed their third commit in as many days after one of the top JUCO defensive backs in the nation out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Kendel Dolby, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Dolby was offered by the Sooners back on November 2nd. Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall offered...
247Sports
Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
247Sports
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
247Sports
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford approaches the end: ‘I'm just a super thankful individual right now’
Sean Clifford hasn’t taken the time to specifically reflect on anything from his six years at Penn State just quite yet. Bowl season will provide more time for the 24-year-old to drill down on some of his most memorable touchdown passes or moments from his four seasons as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback. Clifford has one more task left when Michigan State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin comments on Auburn job, future at Ole Miss after Egg Bowl loss
Lane Kiffin's regular season is over. He's now got some big decisions to make. Following a 24-22 loss in the Egg Bowl, Kiffin, regarded as Auburn's top target in its coaching search, said in his postgame press conference that he intends to be the Ole Miss head coach next season.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
247Sports
Everything FSU Football head coach Mike Norvell had to say after his team beat Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State finished its regular season with a thrilling 45-38 victory over the Florida Gators. The Seminoles' defense made a crucial stop with less than a minute left in the game to clinch FSU's fifth straight victory. With the win, FSU finishes the regular season 9-3 in Mike Norvell's third season as the Seminoles' coach.
247Sports
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
Comments / 0