247Sports

How to watch OU vs. Texas Tech

NORMAN, Okla. — After a thrilling triumph on their own Senior Night, the Sooners will now look to spoil Texas Tech’s at Jones AT&T Stadium. They ride into this regular season finale on a 10-game winning streak in the series and owning a 23-6 advantage all-time between the two.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast

IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee

Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game

The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke

Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford approaches the end: ‘I'm just a super thankful individual right now’

Sean Clifford hasn’t taken the time to specifically reflect on anything from his six years at Penn State just quite yet. Bowl season will provide more time for the 24-year-old to drill down on some of his most memorable touchdown passes or moments from his four seasons as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback. Clifford has one more task left when Michigan State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
LONG BEACH, CA

