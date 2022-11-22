Read full article on original website
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
wbrz.com
Deputies: Two hurt in Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.
Suspects wanted in New Iberia shooting that killed one
Following a shooting in New Iberia that left one man dead, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is searching for two suspects.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of November 16-22
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of November 16-22: Erica Mastrangelo, 33, 45214 Teddy Babin Rd, St. Amant was charged w/ (2 counts) Distribution or PWITD Methamphetamine, and Possession of Heroin;. Tamia Smith, 24, 3306 Harris Ln, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Domestic Abuse-Aggravated Assault (Child Endangerment);
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after deadly gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. Late Friday afternoon, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Timothy Washington, 42, was identified as the third person involved in the shootout and taken into custody.
an17.com
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
fox8live.com
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another injured
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made on Friday, Nov. 25, in connection with a deadly shooting at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Timothy Washington, 42, is charged with possession of...
NOPD: Victim found on Bienville Street with multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a female victim injured Friday (Nov. 25) morning.
EBRSO investigating deadly shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that unfolded Wednesday, Nov. 23. Gunfire erupted inside an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Mead Road, near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., around 9:30 p.m. Sources confirm to WAFB one...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
Heartbreaking Thanksgiving As Youngsville Woman Is Found Dead in a Parking Lot
The details continue to be investigated, but St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says a Youngsville woman was found dead in a parking lot in Broussard, and the suspect was found dead in New Iberia from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff Becket Breaux announced via a press release that officials were...
brproud.com
BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Lafayette Parish deputy arrested, charged with bringing drugs into jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail
Louisiana man convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl
After a four-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
