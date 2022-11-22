ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Beacon

City discusses Edgewater Drive safety issues

DUNEDIN — City commissioners are addressing a pedestrian safety issue along the Edgewater Drive sidewalk one step at a time. Commissioner Moe Freaney said at the board's Nov. 15 meeting that she received an email from a couple who walks on the Edgewater Drive sidewalk and were concerned about getting struck by a bicycle.
DUNEDIN, FL
observernews.net

Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights

Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success

Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
naturecoaster.com

Brooksville’s Month-long Main Street Christmas began with a Dream and a Tree

Brooksville Main Street is a vibrant Main Street program bringing a passion for celebrating Christmas for a whole month!. It’s like someone said, “let’s make downtown Brooksville just like a Hallmark® movie!”. Oversized Christmas trees with synchronized holiday music, Santa, sleighs, packages, candy canes, local musicians,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
LEESBURG, FL
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Homepoint cuts more Clearwater workers

November 22, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, is laying off an additional 10 employees at its Clearwater office. The news follows the company notifying the state it was permanently laying off 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs started Nov. 1. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union.
CLEARWATER, FL
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet

In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
PLANT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy