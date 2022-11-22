Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
City discusses Edgewater Drive safety issues
DUNEDIN — City commissioners are addressing a pedestrian safety issue along the Edgewater Drive sidewalk one step at a time. Commissioner Moe Freaney said at the board's Nov. 15 meeting that she received an email from a couple who walks on the Edgewater Drive sidewalk and were concerned about getting struck by a bicycle.
observernews.net
Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights
Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
businessobserverfl.com
High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success
Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
naturecoaster.com
Brooksville’s Month-long Main Street Christmas began with a Dream and a Tree
Brooksville Main Street is a vibrant Main Street program bringing a passion for celebrating Christmas for a whole month!. It’s like someone said, “let’s make downtown Brooksville just like a Hallmark® movie!”. Oversized Christmas trees with synchronized holiday music, Santa, sleighs, packages, candy canes, local musicians,...
mynews13.com
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
fox13news.com
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre tract of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
stpetecatalyst.com
Homepoint cuts more Clearwater workers
November 22, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, is laying off an additional 10 employees at its Clearwater office. The news follows the company notifying the state it was permanently laying off 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs started Nov. 1. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union.
Woman Seriously Injured In Dunedin Thanksgiving Day Fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. – A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Dunedin Fire Department. Dunedin Fire Rescue received the initial call at 9:10 AM for a working structure fire at 1695 Lakeview Ln #D. The first units arriving on
Hillsborough County veteran feeds community for Thanksgiving
Pop a Beer Bar & Grill where donations were accepted for the Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans organization.
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
businessobserverfl.com
Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet
In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
Motorcyclist killed in Indian Shores Thanksgiving day crash
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead Thursday evening in Indian Shores, according to the agency. The crash involving a motorcyclist happened at around 5:39 p.m. near Park Boulevard Bridge and Gulf Boulevard. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office...
‘A great disappointment’: Hillsborough detention deputy charged with DUI, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County deputy has been suspended after being arrested for driving under the influence, according to officials.
nomadlawyer.org
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
