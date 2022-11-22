Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Rochester Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army hosted their annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday afternoon for community members to enjoy. Over 30 volunteers and 100 guests came and enjoyed the meal. “It’s great to just see people coming in and saying ‘Happy Thanksgiving,'” said Major Cornell Voeller, with the...
KAAL-TV
Mission: Turkey Sandwich ensures everyone has a Thanksgiving meal
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday morning, members of the People of Hope parish in Rochester wanted to make sure that everyone felt love on Thanksgiving with a holiday meal. While many spend Thanksgiving day at home with their families, others have to work. Because they are at work, many may not get that holiday meal. That’s when the idea for Mission: Turkey Sandwich was born 10 years ago.
KAAL-TV
Local blood center in need of donations
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re thinking about giving back this holiday season, have you thought about giving blood?. “This is the way in which you can save someone’s life, someone’s mom, someone’s dad, someone’s child during the holidays,” explains Mayo Clinic Pathologist Justin E. Juskewitch, M.D., Ph.D..
KAAL-TV
Holiday travel: what you need to know
(ABC 6 News) – This year’s Thanksgiving travel is projected to be the third busiest since 2000, according to AAA. So, there’s a lot to keep in mind. “If anything that pandemic has taught us it’s how important family is,” said Stephanie Alexander, who flew into Rochester International Airport to spend the holiday weekend with family.
KAAL-TV
Crosswalk sign taken out in car accident
(ABC 6 News) – A cross walk will need to be replaced after a car accident in downtown Rochester during Black Friday. It happened on the corner of 3rd Ave SW and 4th St SE around after 3pm. Two cars were involved in the accident. One crashed into a cross walk sign hard enough to have the Rochester Fire Department remove it from the scene.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
KAAL-TV
Two facing charges after Rochester drug bust
(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester woman is in custody and another faces charges after a SW drug bust Monday. According to Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of W Center Street, Rochester, on Nov. 21.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man convicted in drug conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County man was convicted in federal court Nov. 17 for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Allen Edwards, 39, was arrested in Oct. 2021 with four kilograms of cocaine in his Rochester-area rental car. Olmsted...
Comments / 0