(ABC 6 News) – Thursday morning, members of the People of Hope parish in Rochester wanted to make sure that everyone felt love on Thanksgiving with a holiday meal. While many spend Thanksgiving day at home with their families, others have to work. Because they are at work, many may not get that holiday meal. That’s when the idea for Mission: Turkey Sandwich was born 10 years ago.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO