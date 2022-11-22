ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

borderreport.com

Lawmakers: Immigrants can help aid U.S. healthcare crisis

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– With an aging population and a shortage of all types of medical professionals, the U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe immigrants are part of the solution. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) says the nation is facing a shortage of up...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

US to keep COVID public health emergency through January

The COVID-19 public health emergency will remain in effect until at least mid-January, after the Biden administration did not notify states and health providers of any plans to lift it. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) promised to give stakeholders 60 days’ notice if it intended to let...
Connecticut Mirror

Support nurses and safe staffing ratios

Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
ILLINOIS STATE
AMA

Doctors to Congress: Stop Medicare pay cut and fix prior auth

Unless Congress acts soon, Medicare payment for physicians will be chopped by 8.5% and a golden opportunity to reform prior authorization—a major administrative burden for physician practices—may slip away. The AMA is urging physicians to contact their legislators and let them know this is unfair, unacceptable and unsustainable.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

How long Covid intersects with disability policy

LONG-TERM TROUBLES: The world is only a few weeks away from the third anniversary of the emergence of a mysterious disease that would soon come to be known as Covid-19 and spread across the globe. There is now a sizable population of people — many of whom are working age...
NBC News

How judges and state legislatures are making police officers and civilians less safe

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Texas declared that it was unconstitutional to prohibit domestic abusers under a protective order from having a gun. It’s one of the latest examples in a troubling trend initiated by the Supreme Court’s June ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which signaled the potential for a wave of court-mandated rollbacks of gun regulations. An oft-overlooked consequence of this is how relaxing gun laws prevents police officers from doing their jobs properly.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments Due to Scheduling Hassles

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year because scheduling an appointment was too much of a hassle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005097/en/ (Graphic: Notable)
CALIFORNIA STATE
NECN

Health Care Staffing Shortages May Be Here to Stay and We'll Need to Adapt, Baker Says

Staffing shortages in health care might be here to stay, and the industry needs to reimagine how it delivers care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday morning. "There's this giant staffing problem running across the system, but that staffing problem is doing significant damage to the normal process by which the system works," Baker said at a Massachusetts Association of Health Plans conference at the Seaport Hotel. "People really need to think differently about how all the pieces of the system are organized."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AMA

Bipartisan House group seeks Medicare pay fixes. AMA delivers.

A physician-led, bipartisan group of members of Congress is seeking ideas on how to bring the “U.S. health care system into the 21st century,” and the AMA’s experts have provided a detailed action plan to help ensure older adults’ continued access to high-quality care. AMA Recovery...
INDIANA STATE
WTVCFOX

Lawmaker calls on states to stop use of physical restraints on students

WASHINGTON, D.C.--A Texas lawmaker is calling on states to put an end to the use of physical restraints on young students, citing 20 deaths since 2009. U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29) is sponsoring House Resolution 1487, which calls for the recognition and action to be taken against the harm associated with restraints in schools.
TEXAS STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Travel Nurse Pay Nearing $200K a Year

Staffing shortages are driving up travel nurse pay all over the country. Healthcare staffing company Relias recently reported that turnover rates for nurses are rising, currently hovering at around 22% for 2022, and that it currently takes around three months to hire and train new nurses, leaving many facilities understaffed.
MONTANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs

One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce...
INDIANA STATE
Missouri Independent

Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News.  As COVID-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few […] The post Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ILLINOIS STATE

