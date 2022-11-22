Read full article on original website
Montana Supreme Court sides declines to block law banning vaccine mandates in most workplaces
The Montana Supreme Court decided to not block a state law banning vaccine mandates in most workplaces.
borderreport.com
Lawmakers: Immigrants can help aid U.S. healthcare crisis
WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– With an aging population and a shortage of all types of medical professionals, the U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe immigrants are part of the solution. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) says the nation is facing a shortage of up...
US to keep COVID public health emergency through January
The COVID-19 public health emergency will remain in effect until at least mid-January, after the Biden administration did not notify states and health providers of any plans to lift it. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) promised to give stakeholders 60 days’ notice if it intended to let...
Covering undocumented children is a healthcare win
Providing health insurance for all undocumented children is not only the right thing to do, it will save money in the long run.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Support nurses and safe staffing ratios
Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
AMA
Doctors to Congress: Stop Medicare pay cut and fix prior auth
Unless Congress acts soon, Medicare payment for physicians will be chopped by 8.5% and a golden opportunity to reform prior authorization—a major administrative burden for physician practices—may slip away. The AMA is urging physicians to contact their legislators and let them know this is unfair, unacceptable and unsustainable.
POLITICO
How long Covid intersects with disability policy
LONG-TERM TROUBLES: The world is only a few weeks away from the third anniversary of the emergence of a mysterious disease that would soon come to be known as Covid-19 and spread across the globe. There is now a sizable population of people — many of whom are working age...
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt. In 2016, the DOL passed regulations raising the salary threshold from $455 per week ($23,360...
How judges and state legislatures are making police officers and civilians less safe
Earlier this month, a federal judge in Texas declared that it was unconstitutional to prohibit domestic abusers under a protective order from having a gun. It’s one of the latest examples in a troubling trend initiated by the Supreme Court’s June ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which signaled the potential for a wave of court-mandated rollbacks of gun regulations. An oft-overlooked consequence of this is how relaxing gun laws prevents police officers from doing their jobs properly.
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments Due to Scheduling Hassles
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year because scheduling an appointment was too much of a hassle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005097/en/ (Graphic: Notable)
NECN
Health Care Staffing Shortages May Be Here to Stay and We'll Need to Adapt, Baker Says
Staffing shortages in health care might be here to stay, and the industry needs to reimagine how it delivers care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday morning. "There's this giant staffing problem running across the system, but that staffing problem is doing significant damage to the normal process by which the system works," Baker said at a Massachusetts Association of Health Plans conference at the Seaport Hotel. "People really need to think differently about how all the pieces of the system are organized."
Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work
The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia is only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. Many companies have active shooter training. But experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence.
AMA
Bipartisan House group seeks Medicare pay fixes. AMA delivers.
A physician-led, bipartisan group of members of Congress is seeking ideas on how to bring the “U.S. health care system into the 21st century,” and the AMA’s experts have provided a detailed action plan to help ensure older adults’ continued access to high-quality care. AMA Recovery...
WTVCFOX
Lawmaker calls on states to stop use of physical restraints on students
WASHINGTON, D.C.--A Texas lawmaker is calling on states to put an end to the use of physical restraints on young students, citing 20 deaths since 2009. U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29) is sponsoring House Resolution 1487, which calls for the recognition and action to be taken against the harm associated with restraints in schools.
Essential hospitals can lead a holistic approach to climate and health
Health care systems are on the front lines of the climate crisis — anchoring disaster response while coping with growing health impacts from heatwaves, wildfires and other weather-related threats. Hardest hit are America’s essential hospitals, which care for the nation’s most climate-vulnerable patients. Within this challenge lies...
Scrubs Magazine
Travel Nurse Pay Nearing $200K a Year
Staffing shortages are driving up travel nurse pay all over the country. Healthcare staffing company Relias recently reported that turnover rates for nurses are rising, currently hovering at around 22% for 2022, and that it currently takes around three months to hire and train new nurses, leaving many facilities understaffed.
KevinMD.com
Medical support staff is neglected, disrespected, and mistreated
Medical support staff is leaving in droves and leaving patients’ health at greater risk. Calls and messages to doctors’ offices have surged as patients try to access care. Wait times skyrocket to book visits. News stories about the current state of the health care system typically focus on...
Fox 59
Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs
One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce...
Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs
This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. As COVID-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few […] The post Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
