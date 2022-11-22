Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Emil E. Emmons, Jr.
Emil E. Emmons, Jr., 90, Milford died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. He was born on July 2, 1932. He was married to Kathryn Rensberger. She died on May 8, 2000. Emil is survived by his children, Larry (Linda) Krauter of Murphy, N.C., Darla...
inkfreenews.com
Garnette ‘Sue’ Franklin
Garnette “Sue” Franklin, 70, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville. She was born on May 5, 1952. On Sept. 26, 1970, she married Earle Andrew Franklin; he survives.. Additional survivors include a daughter, Monica Sue Baker; son, James R. (Tonya) Franklin; six...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Evelyn Hunt
Ruth Evelyn Hunt, 82, of rural Wabash, died at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born on Aug. 28, 1940. She married Johnny Hunt on Jan.16, 1960; he died Aug. 15, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Sheryl (Tim) Young of Wabash, Debbie...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Hazel — UPDATED
Ruth Ann Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. She was born Oct. 30, 1942. She married Dennis M. Hazel on May 31, 1995; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Mitch Feldman, Tracy (Ron Pease) Feldman and Tina...
inkfreenews.com
Susan Kay Weeks
Susan Kay Weeks, 72,of rural Albion, died 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Kendallville. On Sept. 16, 1969, she married Joseph Sparks, Jr. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1995. On Nov. 23, 2010, she married Daniel G....
inkfreenews.com
Michele Jayne ‘Shelly’ Bahney
Michele Jayne “Shelly” Bahney, 70, of Akron, passed surrounded by family at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Shelly was born on April 30, 1952, in Peru,to the late Max J. and Mary Jane (Phillipy) Gearhart. She was a 1970 graduate of Akron High School. In earlier years she was the cashier at the Akron Grocery Store as well as working at Cooksey’s Freezer Fresh, The Bindery of North Manchester, Peabody Retirement Community, YMCA of Peru, and babysat for numerous families over the years.
inkfreenews.com
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. He was born July 20, 1965. He is survived by six children, Zach Frantz, New York, Dana Heath, Virginia, Ashley Shepherd, Warsaw, Nikole (Ryan) McCarthy, South Bend, Britny Melton, Mishawaka and Kyleigh Melton, Mishawaka; brother, Nick (Amy) Melton, Warsaw; father, David Melton Sr., Warsaw; and 15 grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly Diane Vires
Beverly Diane Vires, 57, North Judson, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in North Judson. She was born May 24, 1965. She married William Vires Jr. on Jan. 27, 1985; he survives. Additional survivors are daughters, Amanda Vires of North Liberty, Amy(Tad) Banks of Rochester, Billy(Nathan) Krueger of Laporte, Beverly (Kenneth) Fenwick of Jacksonville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; brothers, Ray Katschke of Denham, Bill Katschke of Rochester, Norman Katschke of Winamac, Kenny Katschke of Knox, and sisters, Betty Hurlburt of Winamac, and Nancy Riley of WallingFord, Ky.
inkfreenews.com
Doris June Ihnen
Doris June Ihnen, 88, Akron, died at her home Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1934. On August 24, 1954, she married James L. Ihnen. He died Jan. 20, 2001. Survivors include her son, Steve Ihnen, Akron; daughters, Janet Martin, Fort Wayne and Debra (Jerry) Hartzler, Akron; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Werner, Mount Morris, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Esther Silvius, Ashton, Ill.
inkfreenews.com
Anthony ‘Tony’ Keck
Anthony “Tony” Keck, 60, Goshen, died 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Dec. 22, 1961. On Oct. 15, 1994, he married Christie K. (Vanderveer) Keck. Surviving are his wife, Christie, Goshen, son, Joshua B. (Andrea) Keck, New Paris, step-son, Andree (Sarah) Shrider,...
inkfreenews.com
Pamela Kay Heims
Pamela Kay Heims, 59, LaPaz, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her home. Pamela was born on June 1, 1963. Pamela is survived by her daughter, Cassie Keilman of Mishawaka; her sons: Thorn (Cynthia) Heims of Plymouth, Dylan (Megan) Heims of Mishawaka; her mother, Karen Lichtenbarger of LaPaz; her sister, Lisa Watson of South Bend; her brothers: Lorne (Wendy) Heims, of Sebring, Fla, Bryan Heims (Tracy Patrick) of LaPaz, Michael Heims of LaPaz; and two grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Mike Swafford
Mike Swafford, 58, of Akron, died unexpectedly at 9:29 a.m. Wed., Nov. 23, 2022 at his residence. Michael was born on Sept. 23, 1964 in Kosciusko County, to the late Claude and Mary Ann (Willard) Swafford. He married on May 2, 1993 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Debra Netherton; she survives.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
inkfreenews.com
Jennifer Phlegar
Jennifer Phlegar, 64, of North Webster, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
John P. Connor
John P. Connor, 73, Kewanna, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on June 27, 1949. On Sept. 30, 1984, John married LuAn Powlen; she survives. John retired as the Director of Classification for the National Holstein Association. Surviving along with his wife...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, East CR 600N, east of North CR 950E, North Webster. Driver: Brandi N. Hunter, 37, East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Hunter looked down at her cellphone. When she looked up, she didn’t have enough time to stop and hit a guard rail. Damage up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Frances Gayle Wisler
Frances G. (Pero) Wisler, 87, Granger, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at her home in Granger. She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Warsaw. She was united in marriage to Merlin Paul Wisler, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Wisler, Granger; sons, Michael Wisler,...
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Marshal Vies For County Coroner
WARSAW – Republicans will have at least three candidates to choose from when they select a new coroner for Kosciusko County. Silver Lake Town Marshal Jason McGlennen has filed his intentions to run in the Republican caucus needed to fill the vacancy after Coroner Tony Ciriello was elected to Kosciusko County Council on Nov. 8.
inkfreenews.com
Jeffrey Allen Miller — UPDATED
Jeffrey A. Miller, 46, Syracuse, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, after his courageous battle with cancer. Known to most as “Jeff”, he was born June 23, 1976, in Goshen, the son of James and Sandra Miller (Culbertson). He was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. Professionally, he worked at Chore Time Brock for many years.
inkfreenews.com
Geraldine Hite
Geraldine Hite, 74, Plymouth, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Geraldine was born Jan. 28, 1948. She married Mike Hite on Oct. 26, 1996; he survives in Plymouth. Geraldine is also survived by her sons, Harvey (Patty) Bishop, Robert Bishop and Ottis Young; her...
Comments / 0