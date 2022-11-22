Pattonsburg, MO: On November 11th, 2022 the Pattonsburg Junior High Boys lost to Gallatin 44 to 25. The Panthers were led in scoring by Brandon Heath with 14, followed by Reagan Coin with 7, Aden Woodward and Remington White had two points each. How useful was this post?. Click on...

PATTONSBURG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO