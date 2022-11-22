ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MO

Magee places in business contest

Bethany, MO: Braxton Magee, a membeer of the South Harrison FBLA chapter, competed in an online FBLA Business Battle contest in Accounting and Financial Management where he placed 2nd in the state and 5th in the nation. Braxton received state recognition and a gift card. Braxton is the current FBLA president.–Submitted photo.
BETHANY, MO
Gallatin beats Pattonsburg junior high team; LeBlond tops Panthers

On November 11th, 2022 the Pattonsburg Junior High Boys lost to Gallatin 44 to 25. The Panthers were led in scoring by Brandon Heath with 14, followed by Reagan Coin with 7, Aden Woodward and Remington White had two points each.
PATTONSBURG, MO

