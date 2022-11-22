Read full article on original website
Related
Magee places in business contest
Bethany, MO: Braxton Magee, a membeer of the South Harrison FBLA chapter, competed in an online FBLA Business Battle contest in Accounting and Financial Management where he placed 2nd in the state and 5th in the nation. Braxton received state recognition and a gift card. Braxton is the current FBLA president.–Submitted photo.
Bethany Chamber preparing for a busy holiday season
Bethany, MO: The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce began preliminary planning for some of the upcoming holiday events during last Tuesday’s meeting at the Chamber building.
Gallatin beats Pattonsburg junior high team; LeBlond tops Panthers
Pattonsburg, MO: On November 11th, 2022 the Pattonsburg Junior High Boys lost to Gallatin 44 to 25. The Panthers were led in scoring by Brandon Heath with 14, followed by Reagan Coin with 7, Aden Woodward and Remington White had two points each. How useful was this post?. Click on...
