uams.edu
UAMS Event Encourages Students in Delta to Pursue Health Careers
Nov. 23, 2022 | Students from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) gathered at Barton High School in Helena-West Helena for an annual event that encourages high school students from the Arkansas Delta to pursue careers in health care. The Raising Exposure and Awareness of Careers in Health...
KTLO
Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans
On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Arkansas Foodbank emptiest it has been in the last 10 years
On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Arkansas Foodbank said their warehouse is the emptiest it has been in a decade.
fox26houston.com
Jerry Jones photo in crowd attempting to deny access to 6 Black students at an Arkansas High School resurfaces
Little Rock, Ark. - An old photo recently resurfaced shows a 14-year-old Jerry Jones in a crowd, consisting of white students, attempting to deny access to six Black students at North Little Rock High School. The event occurred just a few weeks before the Little Rock Nine integrated Little Rock...
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he is praying for a full recovery of the city employee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock announced on Friday that Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street. At 10:18 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and discovered that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
Little Rock 911 down nearly 50% of workforce; Police union raising concerns of officer safety
The Little Rock 911 Call Center is facing a severe staffing shortage, leaving callers waiting on hold longer and the police union concerned about the safety of officers.
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
Little Rock has seen a record-breaking number of homicides in 2022, but what’s often forgotten are the actual lives lost to this violence, victims who left behind a family shattered by tragedy.
mysaline.com
Debt, Divorce, and Orders of Protection in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 11232022
63cv-22-1430 Sutter & Gillham Pllc V Christina Marziale Et Al, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1433 Credit Acceptance Corp V Karena Fillion Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1435 Credit Acceptance Corp V Elmantony Veasey Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Little Rock, AR Recycling Station Relocating After Getting Too Many Non-Recyclable Items
The green station on Kanis is relocating after seeing an increase in people dumping items that weren’t recyclable. “We get so much volume here, we’re getting people from the county coming up, because it’s the southernmost green station,” said Brittany Nichols, the Recycling and Sustainability Program Educator with the City of Little Rock.
mdmh-conway.com
Following the theft of a rent check from a USPS drop box, a Little Rock company owner issues a safety caution to mailers
Little Rock, Arkansas – After her rent check was taken from a post office drop box, a business owner in Little Rock is warning other people. West Little Rock’s Live Thankfully consignment store is run by Kimberly Cook. All sales proceeds from the non-profit store are used to support Little Rock’s homeless youngsters.
thv11.com
Little Rock recycling station relocating
The city says dumping non-recyclable items led to more problems than one would think. They hope their new location will help with recycling efforts.
thv11.com
Search underway for runaway Little Rock teen
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the afternoon of November 25. 13-year-old Alani Metzger was last seen running westbound on foot on Ballard Road after messaging a friend stating that...
thv11.com
Arkansas runoff elections begin next week
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Some Arkansas voters will be going to the polls again as the runoff elections begin next week. Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander have mayoral races that are now headed to a runoff. Pulaski County voters in these areas will be headed back to the polls...
mdmh-conway.com
Historic LR church celebrates 159th anniversary
Little Rock, Arkansas – A significant milestone was commemorated Sunday morning at a famous Little Rock church. This year marks Bethel A.M.E. Church’s 159th birthday. During the Civil War, just a few decades after Arkansas became a state, the church was established. The people who helped the church...
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
Little Rock police confirmed that a city employee was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
Hillside Pointe Apartments renters outraged over living conditions
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tenants of the Hillside Pointe Apartments in North Little Rock said that they're living in a nightmare— from reported mold to water issues. “It's exhausting. It's really tiring,” said resident Kristina Kinsey. Kristina Kinsey is a mom of five, and her family...
