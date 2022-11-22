LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.

