Little Rock, AR

uams.edu

UAMS Event Encourages Students in Delta to Pursue Health Careers

Nov. 23, 2022 | Students from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) gathered at Barton High School in Helena-West Helena for an annual event that encourages high school students from the Arkansas Delta to pursue careers in health care. The Raising Exposure and Awareness of Careers in Health...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans

On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
ARKANSAS STATE
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
THV11

City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

Search underway for runaway Little Rock teen

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the afternoon of November 25. 13-year-old Alani Metzger was last seen running westbound on foot on Ballard Road after messaging a friend stating that...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas runoff elections begin next week

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Some Arkansas voters will be going to the polls again as the runoff elections begin next week. Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander have mayoral races that are now headed to a runoff. Pulaski County voters in these areas will be headed back to the polls...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Historic LR church celebrates 159th anniversary

Little Rock, Arkansas – A significant milestone was commemorated Sunday morning at a famous Little Rock church. This year marks Bethel A.M.E. Church’s 159th birthday. During the Civil War, just a few decades after Arkansas became a state, the church was established. The people who helped the church...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

