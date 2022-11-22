ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Blue Ridge Ringers present ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’

The Blue Ridge Ringers, an advanced auditioned group of handbell musicians, have concerts planned in the area next month. The handbell ensemble, based out of Hendersonville, will be presenting ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’ during the month of December. They will be performing Tuesday, December 13 at Tryon Estates in Columbus at 7 pm., and another performance is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at FENCE.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon IGA partners with the Rotary Club of Tryon for annual Nut Sale

Every Wednesday, peanut fans can visit Tryon IGA for the Gourmet Nut Sale, an annual fundraising project of the Rotary Club of Tryon. All proceeds from the sale go to the Rotary Club of Tryon Foundation to be put toward the grant-giving process that helps fund numerous worthwhile projects. The...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

TubaChristmas: A holiday tradition returns

For the 25th year, a special holiday concert known as TubaChristmas will be taking place in Columbus. TubaChristmas concerts take place worldwide, but the yearly performance of TubaChristmas in our area is a local tradition, featuring a collection of tuba and baritone horn players performing holiday favorites. The concert is free of charge.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Development continues at Melrose Mountain Climbing Park

A new gravel parking lot can now be found at the Melrose Mountain Climbing Park on Hogback Mtn Road (at the intersection with Graham’s View) thanks to gravel provided by the Town of Tryon and gratis mechanical grading provided by Greg Junge Construction, LLC. Park development is on-going, and it includes trail improvements and construction of a trail kiosk and picnic area.
TRYON, NC

