Read full article on original website
Related
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
There’s No Thanksgiving at ‘The Fabelmans’ as Specialized Titles Spiral Downward
Let’s get this out of the way: This was the worst-ever Thanksgiving weekend for adult specialized titles (other than 2020, when major city theaters were still mostly closed). We saw weak results nearly across the board on a holiday that’s often used to expand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Green Book”) or platform (“The Favourite”). Results usually range from good to strong, enhancing their awards profiles. This year, “The Fabelmans” (Universal) jumped from four theaters to 638 and grossed $2.2 million for three days ($3.1 million for the five days), for a per-theater average just below $3,500. Only Laura Poitras’ acclaimed...
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
Comments / 0