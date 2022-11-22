Missouri Department Of Commerce And Insurance Recommends Workers' Compensation Rate Decrease For Employers In 2023

Topeka Capital Journal (KS) What sets up kids for success in life, long before they enter school? It begins with their health. Healthy development — no matter the outcome of a child's birth — starts from the beginning of their life through timely and regular access to affordable health insurance and care, screenings, therapies and treatments; healthy brain development; stability in housing and food access; and much more. Focusing on the health of kids early in life is more likely to reduce their health care costs when they become adults. Kids aren't born ready to take care of themselves. If we want kids to succeed from the very beginning, we must focus on ensuring their families are also succeeding and thriving. The health of parents and caretakers matters to the health of their children.

