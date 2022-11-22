Read full article on original website
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Ronald Thomas Steeples, 83, formerly of Fort Madison
Ronald Thomas Steeples, 83, of Arbela, MO, passed away at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO. He was born on March 6, 1939 in Fort Madison, IA to Arthur & Ruby Warren Steeples. He married Donna Mae Heidbreder on March 22, 1958 in Fort Madison, IA. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2008. He was a truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed driving and interacting with the Amish for the past 15 years in retirement. He loved living and working on his property, Wildlife Ridge, with his wife in Arbela.
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Alice Marie (Gilliam) Johnson, 66, Bowen
Alice Marie (Gilliam) Johnson, 66, of Bowen, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Aspire Nursing and Rehabilitation of Donnellson, Iowa. Alice was born on June 18, 1956, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Spriggs) Gilliam. Alice owned and operated Johnson’s Grocery in Bowen for several years. She later worked as a cook at the Jiffy Stop in Carthage, and was later employed at Rhodes Market in Augusta, the Post Office, Chem-Gro and Fast Stop throughout her working career.
For the Record – Wednesday, November 23, 2022
11/22/22 – 9:22 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 3400 block of Avenue L. 11/22/22 – 4:40 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of 2nd Street.
Hounds looking for 5th straight conference title
FORT MADISON - The Bloodhounds have won the last four Southeast Conference wrestling titles. A fifth seems to be in the cards. The Bloodhounds return some experience and depth in the heavier weight classes for the 2022-23 season. And Head Coach Ryan Smith said there are tons of opportunities for scrappy kids in the lighter divisions.
Sheriff's office encourages a safe Thanksgiving holiday
MONTROSE - This Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s...
