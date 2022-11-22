Ronald Thomas Steeples, 83, of Arbela, MO, passed away at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO. He was born on March 6, 1939 in Fort Madison, IA to Arthur & Ruby Warren Steeples. He married Donna Mae Heidbreder on March 22, 1958 in Fort Madison, IA. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2008. He was a truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed driving and interacting with the Amish for the past 15 years in retirement. He loved living and working on his property, Wildlife Ridge, with his wife in Arbela.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO