Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
MnDOT Marks End of 2022 Construction Season

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is marking the end of the 2022 construction season just in time for what’s expected to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for travelers. A MnDOT news release says crews either completed or made progress on 258 road and bridge projects across the state this year. Some of projects that either wrapped up or took steps forward in southeast Minnesota include:
Bloomington Restaurant Shooting Suspect Arrested in Oklahoma

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are reporting the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting at a restaurant in the Twin Cities suburb on Wednesday. A news release says investigators developed a number of leads that led to the identification of the gunman as a 47-year-old Texas man. Information obtained by investigators led them to believe Aaron Le fled the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van without license plates.
Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Slight Dip Reported in Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hospitalizations due to influenza in Minnesota finally dipped a bit last week but the number of influenza-related school outbreaks continues to climb. The weekly update on flu activity from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were 241 flu-related hospitalizations in the state during...
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota

The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper

The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend

Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Fatal Hit & Run in Stolen Car

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A prolific car thief has been ordered to serve consecutive prison sentences totaling just over 11 years for causing a fatal crash while fleeing from police in a stolen car last year. 33-year-old Xia Her-Xiong earlier entered a guilty plea to criminal vehicular homicide...
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now

For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota

Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Thanksgiving countdown is on and right now, a lot of us are realizing we have no idea how to cook the favorite family dishes that everyone expects to enjoy on the big turkey day. My mom is coming up from Iowa to join us this year in Minnesota and I actually just texted her this message:
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Minnesota Boy with Autoimmune Disorder Touched by Kind Classmates

13-year-old Minnesotan Thatcher Johnson is like most other middle school boys. He likes football, basketball, baseball, and video games. But he also has an autoimmune disorder called alopecia. When his classmates and their dads found out they did something pretty amazing for Thatcher. What is Alopecia?. Alopecia is an autoimmune...
