IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-59 on Insured and Self-Insured Health Plans Adjusted Applicable Dollar Amount For Fee
This notice provides the adjusted applicable dollar amount to be multiplied by the average number of covered lives for purposes of calculating the fee imposed by sections 4375 and 4376 of the Internal Revenue Code for policy years and plan years that end on or after. October 1, 2022. ,...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Health insurance Promise of better benefits for less is bad math
I’ve long avoided using the adage “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too” because I don’t like cake — pie is everything a dessert should be — but there are few other catchy ways to describe what happens when someone tries to attain two mutually exclusive goals at the same time.
health insurance Audits reveal overcharges to Medicare plans
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association Issues Public Comment to Homeland Security
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. CISA-2022-0010, was sent...
FEMA Projects $3.5-$5.3B NFIP Losses for Hurricane Ian
The losses include flood insurance claims received from five states, with the majority of claims coming from Florida, FEMA said. FEMA said it based the initial estimate on several data points, including policy information, daily reports of claims and payments made, patterns of reported claims and payments in significant historical events, current economic…
Why are the state's auto insurance rates rising?
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) A Beacon Journal colleague recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. So I contacted...
USDA Rule: Increasing Crop Insurance Flexibility for Sugar Beets
WASHINGTON , Nov. 26 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Federal Crop Insurance Corporation has issued a rule (7 CFR Part 457), published in the. , entitled "Increasing Crop Insurance Flexibility for. Sugar Beets. ." The rule was issued by Manager. . DATES: Effective date:. November 28, 2022. . Comment...
Easier rebuilds for homeowners
NORTH PORT – — North Port's building department will not consider work done in recent years in calculations used to decide whether to issue rebuilding permits in flood zones where homes were damaged by Hurricane Ian. The decision is connected to the. Federal Emergency Management Agency's. 50% rule....
Ohio's car insurance rates are going up. Here's why
Record-Courier, The (Kent, Ravenna, OH) A Northeast Ohio driver recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. , president...
Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect
Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
