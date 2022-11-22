ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A. (Nacional) (. Spain. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Nacional’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
Etihad Credit Insurance and African Trade Insurance Agency partner to boost trade and investments between UAE and Africa

(ATI) signed a reciprocal reinsurance agreement to strengthen trade ties and boost exports between the two markets by providing trade credit insurance and trade finance solutions to businesses. The deal follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) each entity signed in March last year to enhance the global competitiveness of exporters...
Credit Insurance Market to See Booming Business Sentiments : Atradius, AIG, Cesce, Credendo: Credit Insurance Market to see Booming Business Sentiments

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Credit Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Best’s Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
