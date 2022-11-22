Read full article on original website
Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
TORONTO , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding. principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures. Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A. (Nacional) (. Spain. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Nacional’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) for the members of. Government Employees Group. (GEICO) (. Chevy Chase, MD. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa”...
Credit Insurance Software Market May See a Big Move : Collenda, Comarch, SCHUMANN
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Credit Insurance Software Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Credit Insurance Software. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
Etihad Credit Insurance and African Trade Insurance Agency partner to boost trade and investments between UAE and Africa
(ATI) signed a reciprocal reinsurance agreement to strengthen trade ties and boost exports between the two markets by providing trade credit insurance and trade finance solutions to businesses. The deal follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) each entity signed in March last year to enhance the global competitiveness of exporters...
Credit Insurance Market to See Booming Business Sentiments : Atradius, AIG, Cesce, Credendo: Credit Insurance Market to see Booming Business Sentiments
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Credit Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Government Of Canada Announces Funding For Research Project To Improve Canada's Resilience To Flooding
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Climate change is having a direct impact on natural disasters, including flooding, increasing the scale, frequency, and unpredictability of these events. That is why the. Government of Canada. is making investments to strengthen. Canada's. resilience to climate change and reduce the impact of flooding on...
Best’s Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
