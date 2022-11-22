Read full article on original website
Related
More bad news for insurance in Florida: Reinsurance costs going up after Hurricane Ian [Miami Herald]
As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10% in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
NC judge puts Greg Lindberg insurance companies into liquidation
A North Carolina Superior Court judge placed two financially impaired insurance companies once led by disgraced billionaire Greg Lindberg into liquidation Monday. The Wake County Superior Court order places Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers Life Insurance Co. into liquidation. In issuing the order, Judge Graham Shirley granted a Nov. 1 request made by Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
Healthcare Cost Drivers To Be Unveiled December 1
HARTFORD — The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID), the Office of The Healthcare Advocate. (OHS) will jointly hold an informational session with a collection of stakeholders to discuss the various cost drivers contributing to the rising cost of healthcare and health insurance premiums. Representatives from hospitals, non-hospital healthcare providers, pharmacies,...
FEMA Projects $3.5-$5.3B NFIP Losses for Hurricane Ian
The losses include flood insurance claims received from five states, with the majority of claims coming from Florida, FEMA said. FEMA said it based the initial estimate on several data points, including policy information, daily reports of claims and payments made, patterns of reported claims and payments in significant historical events, current economic…
N.Y. U.S. Attorney: North Chili Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 37 Counts of COVID Relief Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Attorney announced today that a federal jury has convicted Michael Rech. , of 37 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of. $500,000. . Assistant. U.S. Attorneys. Meghan...
Floridians can now apply for free hurricane home inspections and grants. Here’s how
Floridians can now apply for the My Safe Florida Home program, a $150- million initiative aimed at helping people prepare their homes for major storms. In May, the Florida state legislature passed a sweeping property insurance reform bill that resurrected the program. The Department of Financial Services opened the application portal on Monday.
Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues
Louisiana's rural health care providers are struggling on several fronts, from staffing to transportation to access for Medicaid patients, according to administrators who testified before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Meadha Kulkarni, who operates two health centers in Allen and Evangeline parishes with her husband, gynecologist…. This...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0