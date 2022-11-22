Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Harmeyer presented SIYMCA’s S.O.A.R. Award for November
Batesville, IN — Becky Harmeyer, the Lead Teacher at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the November Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). Harmeyer joined the YMCA Learning...
salemleader.com
Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years
Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder display opens next Friday
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Arts Council and the City of Batesville have announced that a new winter visual display will be installed downtown in time for the holidays. Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder will consist of a 200-foot lighted tunnel on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village...
WRBI Radio
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson, 85, of Westport, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. She was born on January 17, 1937, in Westport, the daughter of Melvin and Ellen (Clark) Reidenbach. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1955, from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 as a registered nurse and took extended nursing classes at IU and IUPUI. Rosie was a School nurse for the Decatur County Community Schools for 26 years. She also worked for the Memorial Clinic in Indianapolis and was an assistant instructor of Nursing for Children at Methodist Hospital at Indianapolis. She was a member of the 1st.
WRBI Radio
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield age 94 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Glenn was born July 6, 1928, to Rev. Royal and Anna (Meyer) Canfield in Delaware, Indiana. Glenn started school in a one-room schoolhouse. He liked to talk about listening to all eight grades. He graduated from Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Diamond K Sweets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Kelsie Reyes, part of the mother-daughter team behind Diamond K Sweets in Spencer, Indiana. The company was recognized as the 2022 Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
WRBI Radio
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr.
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr., age 90, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1932 in Binfield, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Earl and Mary Thelma Elizabeth (LeQuire) Carpenter. He was raised in Blount County, Tennessee and was a 1950 graduate of Friendsville High School. At the young age of 18, Bill moved to Ohio and worked for a produce company in Cincinnati, Ohio for a few years. Bill was united in marriage on May 17, 1952 to Lucille Centers in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. This happy union of over 48 years was blessed with four daughters and two sons. Bill was later employed for American Can Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. He owned and operated with a friend a car wash for several years. In 1963, Bill and the family moved to Waterloo, New York where he also worked for American Can Company as a machinist. In 1966, the family moved back to the Switzerland County community and he worked for Gateway Construction in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill owned and operated Carpenter Construction for several years. He built the Ogle Haus in Vevay, as well as, many homes, barns, schools and hospitals. He worked for several years as the consultant for all construction jobs for the Switzerland County School Corporation. Bill was a former member of the Switzerland Masonic Lodge #122 F&AM. He also attended the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Bill enjoyed woodworking, hunting, farming, bowling and socializing with his family and friends. Bill passed away at 8:53 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.
Inflation adds to struggle for Muncie animal shelter
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie animal shelter is struggling with a handful of problems as we head into the holiday season. The shelter is facing overcrowding, food shortages and budget issues as they try to care for 90 dogs and 274 cats. Shelter director Katy Wolfe told 13News they're...
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
wrtv.com
463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving
FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
WRBI Radio
Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving
Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
WISH-TV
Bartholomew County deputies arrest Edinburgh man for Thanksgiving night murder
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested a Johnson County man for a Thanksgiving night homicide. Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary charge of murder, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. Sheriff’s deputies say Bryant...
korncountry.com
Seymour liquor thieves apprehended
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
953wiki.com
Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident (Scott County)
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg,...
shelbycountypost.com
Law enforcement in Shelby, Hancock and Rush receive grants for enhanced traffic enforcement
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelbyville Police...
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
WKRC
Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
'He's awesome.' | Brownsburg pizza shop owner cuts employees in on profits after they ask to open on Thanksgiving Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It's become a holiday tradition for employees at Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg. "Even though we're at work, we still want to have a nice Thanksgiving meal together," said Dani Pryor. Pryor is celebrating Thanksgiving with her sister, mom and her co-workers at Rockstar Pizza. Everyone brought...
