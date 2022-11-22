Read full article on original website
“In Me may you have peace.”
The Scriptural passage for today is found in John 16:33: "I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world." Jesus is speaking to those within the sound of His voice, telling them and us even today that true peace, inner peace, is possible only through Him. Even though we all will face trouble in this life, we have hope in Christ Jesus, because He has already overcome the world. If we place our trust in Him, we, too, can claim victory over the world and its evils. Through Jesus, we are more than conquerors.
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
“You turned my wailing into dancing.”
The Scriptural passage for today is found in Psalm 30:11-12: "You turned my wailing into dancing; You removed my sackcloth and clothed me with joy, that my heart may sing to You and not be silent. Oh, Lord, my God, I will give You thanks forever." The psalmist knew how much God had changed his life and gave God credit for the transformation and for redemption. We are to do no less when it comes to our Maker, our Creator. Joy replaces sadness, and praise and thankfulness despair. The Word of God for the people of God; thanks be to God.
