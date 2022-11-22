Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in John 16:33: “I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” Jesus is speaking to those within the sound of His voice, telling them and us even today that true peace, inner peace, is possible only through Him. Even though we all will face trouble in this life, we have hope in Christ Jesus, because He has already overcome the world. If we place our trust in Him, we, too, can claim victory over the world and its evils. Through Jesus, we are more than conquerors.

