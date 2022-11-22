ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
MARION, IA
Q107.5

Support Dubuque-Area Businesses with “Cyber Monday” Deals Galore

At one point in time, Thanksgiving deals were confined to Black Friday and the weekend. But with commerce shifting online in recent years, retailers have manifested "Cyber Monday" in order to incorporate online shopping deals into the mix. Come Monday, you have the opportunity to shop online AND still support...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Burn big calories at Dubuque’s 50th annual Turkey Trot fun run

Thanksgiving Dinner is typically a massive feast for many folks. Therefore it is an excellent reason to run the 50th Annual Wahlert Catholic High School Turkey Trot. Burning a few calories before your Thanksgiving dinner can tremendously benefit your waistline. Still, more importantly, it is a lot of fun and a great way to start the holiday festivities.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Peosta’s Darkbird Taphouse Offers Delicious Drinks and Eats

Trying out new restaurants is one of the most simple yet enjoyable pleasures of life. It's a new adventure in itself. It's even more special when you do it with someone and make it an afternoon. So, on a sleepy, slightly brisk Sunday afternoon, my girlfriend and I trekked over to Peosta, IA to check out Darkbird Taphouse.
PEOSTA, IA
Q107.5

Remembering Dubuque’s Biggest Snows

Brrrrr! It's been cold this weekend! Do you remember some of the earliest winters in Dubuque's long history?. According to the almanac, earliest measurable snowfall occurred on Monday, October 10th, 1932. The cities average first measurable snowfall comes on November 15th of each year. The average first date for the first inch of snow is November 29th. The earliest inch of snow in Dubuque happened on October 19th, 1976.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

2 Local Hospitals Receive Almost 800K In Grants

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald and a released statement from Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson; two local hospitals will receive a total of almost $800,000 in federal grants by way of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations packages. The release from Hinson stated,. “These funds will help improve...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat

A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Highland Community College in Freeport to Spotlight Exceptional Local Talent at Holiday Concert

It just wouldn't be the Holiday season here in the tri-states without the festive sounds of familiar and new holiday songs!. You'll get to experience both at a Holiday Concert by the Highland Community College Chorale and Youth Choir at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Fine Arts Center Theatre located in the Ferguson Fine Arts Center, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, Illinois.
FREEPORT, IL
littlevillagemag.com

Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County

The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q107.5

Celebrate the Christmas Season in Cuba City, Wisconsin

There are certainly no shortage of things to do and places to see during the Holidays here in the Tri-states. Over the next several weeks I'll be spotlighting a few of them...in no particular order. Cuba City will celebrate the holiday season beginning with Small Business Saturday on November 26th...
CUBA CITY, WI
Q107.5

Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show

The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?

Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

