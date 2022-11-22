Read full article on original website
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Support Dubuque-Area Businesses with “Cyber Monday” Deals Galore
At one point in time, Thanksgiving deals were confined to Black Friday and the weekend. But with commerce shifting online in recent years, retailers have manifested "Cyber Monday" in order to incorporate online shopping deals into the mix. Come Monday, you have the opportunity to shop online AND still support...
Burn big calories at Dubuque’s 50th annual Turkey Trot fun run
Thanksgiving Dinner is typically a massive feast for many folks. Therefore it is an excellent reason to run the 50th Annual Wahlert Catholic High School Turkey Trot. Burning a few calories before your Thanksgiving dinner can tremendously benefit your waistline. Still, more importantly, it is a lot of fun and a great way to start the holiday festivities.
Peosta’s Darkbird Taphouse Offers Delicious Drinks and Eats
Trying out new restaurants is one of the most simple yet enjoyable pleasures of life. It's a new adventure in itself. It's even more special when you do it with someone and make it an afternoon. So, on a sleepy, slightly brisk Sunday afternoon, my girlfriend and I trekked over to Peosta, IA to check out Darkbird Taphouse.
Remembering Dubuque’s Biggest Snows
Brrrrr! It's been cold this weekend! Do you remember some of the earliest winters in Dubuque's long history?. According to the almanac, earliest measurable snowfall occurred on Monday, October 10th, 1932. The cities average first measurable snowfall comes on November 15th of each year. The average first date for the first inch of snow is November 29th. The earliest inch of snow in Dubuque happened on October 19th, 1976.
Get Your “Yellowstone” On with “Cowboy Christmas” at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
If you ever dreamed of channeling your inner Beth Dutton or Rip Wheeler, or simply need some new western threads for your closet, Dubuque County Fairgrounds has a show for you this weekend!. Hot off the success of their "Fall Into the Holidays" event last weekend, "Jodi & KT Invite...
2 Local Hospitals Receive Almost 800K In Grants
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald and a released statement from Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson; two local hospitals will receive a total of almost $800,000 in federal grants by way of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations packages. The release from Hinson stated,. “These funds will help improve...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat
A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Highland Community College in Freeport to Spotlight Exceptional Local Talent at Holiday Concert
It just wouldn't be the Holiday season here in the tri-states without the festive sounds of familiar and new holiday songs!. You'll get to experience both at a Holiday Concert by the Highland Community College Chorale and Youth Choir at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Fine Arts Center Theatre located in the Ferguson Fine Arts Center, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, Illinois.
Christmas Magic, “Wish Boxes,” and More Coming to Poopsie’s in Galena
Poopsie's has been a beacon of entertainment and joy for the Tri-States for years now. That isn't about to change during the holiday season, as the crew at the Galena shop are gearing up for a seasonal spin on one of their flagship events. On the first Tuesday of every...
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
Celebrate the Christmas Season in Cuba City, Wisconsin
There are certainly no shortage of things to do and places to see during the Holidays here in the Tri-states. Over the next several weeks I'll be spotlighting a few of them...in no particular order. Cuba City will celebrate the holiday season beginning with Small Business Saturday on November 26th...
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Nov. 17th, police were called to Lincoln Elementary School after staff found a gummy inside a student’s lunch pail. The student told school staff that his mother gives the gummy to him once in the morning and that he is to take a second one after lunch.
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show
The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Another Sneaky Phone Scam in Dubuque County: Don’t Fall For it
At a very young age, my parents taught me some great life lessons. Everything from "do on to others as you'd have them do to you" to "Don't count your chickens before they hatch". They also taught me to be wary of anyone "asking" for money or seeking "personal information"
Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?
Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
