Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, in the last five years, 49 people died in drunk-driving related crashes during the holiday season, specifically a day before Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. From 2017-2021, the total number of alcohol-related crashes was 20,173 in Minnesota.
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One day after the "cold-blooded" homicide inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD said detectives developed...
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
MnDOT Highlights 2022 Road Construction Projects as Season Ends
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is touting a robust 2022 construction season that saw nearly 260 projects help improve our network of highways. Among the projects is the four-year effort to improve I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, I-94/35E near downtown St. Paul, Highway 23 between...
KIMT
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
boreal.org
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Photo: Bloomington police announced in September they seized 24 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl in what they said was one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Minnesota. Courtesy Bloomington Police Department. Michelle Wiley - MPR News - November 22, 2022. Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected...
fox9.com
Minnesota family continues 89-year Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving tradition
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date...
What Not To Do When Traveling In MN This Thanksgiving Weekend
Again, I don't know why we have to keep saying this but DON'T drink and drive. You can believe that the State Patrol will be pretty vigilant on those that chose to drink and drive. Bad things can happen. Nobody wants to deal with getting a DUI and that's the...
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In Minnesota
I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
voiceofalexandria.com
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 1