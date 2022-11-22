Read full article on original website
CCSO employee dies in UTV crash
FORT WHITE – A captain with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office died when his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crashed late Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the UTV was headed eastbound on SW Illinois Street in Fort White around 10:30 p.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle overturned in the roadway and the driver – identified by the CCSO as Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington – was partially ejected.
