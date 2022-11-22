ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

CCSO employee dies in UTV crash

FORT WHITE – A captain with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office died when his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crashed late Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the UTV was headed eastbound on SW Illinois Street in Fort White around 10:30 p.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle overturned in the roadway and the driver – identified by the CCSO as Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington – was partially ejected.
State moves to revoke Hutto’s bond

Local pair receive projection from millionaire’s stalking. A Wellborn manslaughter suspect may soon find himself behind bars. The state has filed a motion to revoke bond on Michael Troy Hutto, the 56-year-old millionaire who lives in Wellborn and is facing…
