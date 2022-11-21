Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
East Bradenton bands compete in rainy Florida Marching Band Championships
It was easy for the Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school bands to soak in the atmosphere at the Florida Marching Band Championships. They were literally soaked. A steady rain plagued the event at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill on Nov. 20, but Lakewood Ranch persevered to finish fourth in the state in the Class 3A division while Braden River placed seventh out of the 16 teams.
Riverview football prepares for regional final rematch with rival Venice
Another week, another rematch for the Riverview High football team. After defeating neighboring rival Sarasota High for the 12th-straight time, 28-7, on Nov. 18 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S regional semifinals, the Rams (5-6) will face another familiar foe in the regional final (Elite Eight). This time it is Venice High (7-3), with whom the Rams share much history. Riverview has dropped five-straight to the Indians, including a 31-21 loss on Oct. 21 and a season-ending 56-14 loss in last year's playoffs.
Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Demarcus Abner
The Riverview High football senior is a key piece on the Rams' defense. Demarcus Abner is a senior defensive end/defensive tackle on the Riverview High football team. Rams Coach Josh Smithers said Abner has been a difference-maker for the team's defense in 2022. When did you start playing football?. I...
Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble begins its concert season
Joe Miller, the founder and conductor of the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, was asked to pick his favorite Thanksgiving song. The question was apropos since the band is performing a Thanksgiving Concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch. "I've never been asked that question,"...
Jiggs Landing of Bradenton plots the course of its concert series
So my days of big concerts are pretty much done. Far in the rearview mirror were a string of Bruce Springsteen concerts as the Boss was No. 1 in my book. Throw in KISS at Madison Square Garden (my buddy and I were 18 at the time and therefore by far the oldest people in the arena), Lynyrd Skynyrd (a few days before the band's plane went down), Barry Manilow (when he was still singing his jingles such as "Like a Good Neighbor," of "Stuck on Band-Aid"), Blood, Sweat and Tears, the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Chuck Berry, Gretchen Wilson, Heart, Journey, George Thorogood.
Sarasota weather page photo: November 24
Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
Sarasota County commissioners, school board members sworn in
Sarasota County’s newest commissioners took office Tuesday in swearing-in ceremonies. Mark Smith in District 2 and Joe Neunder in District 4 took oaths of office and joined their three new colleagues. Both Republicans, they won their seats earlier this month in single-member district voting. Smith replaces Christian Ziegler, who...
Sarasota Ballet moves with beauty, freedom in 'Expressions' program
Program Two of the 2022-2023 Sarasota Ballet season offered two company premieres and a fan favorite. “Expressions” was comprised of Kenneth MacMillan’s “Danses Concertantes” paired with Frederick Ashton’s. “Dante Sonata” and “Rhapsody” all performed this past weekend at the Sarasota Opera House.
Alpine Steakhouse sees signature turducken grow from novelty to Thanksgiving tradition
You don’t have to call Matt Rebhan to tell him he’s on TV again. His cash register is already ringing off the hook. Rebhan, the proprietor of Alpine Steakhouse, is currently working through his busiest season of the year thanks to a brush with culinary celebrity that occurred more than a decade ago.
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 24-30
6:30 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. McCurdy's crowd favorite Al Romas, co-host of "The Talking Dicks Comedy Podcast," is back for an evening of comedy. Romas will also play two shows on the other side of the holiday break, but McCurdy's is closed for Thanksgiving.
Sarasota School Board sets meeting to consider firing superintendent
Update, 3:15 p.m: In an emailed message, a spokeswoman for Sarasota County Schools said Wednesday the special meeting "to address the contract and status of Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen and any related school district or School Board operational or legal issues'' has been formally scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the school district's Landings Administrative Complex.
Deputies investigating North Sarasota County shooting
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in the north end of the county that left a man critically wounded early Wednesday. Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Grantham Drive, just west of the former Rolling Green Golf Course off Tuttle...
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'You should see the one that got away!'
Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police, Longboat Key Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene of a drifting sailboat and possibly a person in the water. Once officers arrived they quickly determined the boat was a derelict that had broken from its anchor. Also, no one was in danger or even in the water. Longboat’s officer remained to help until no longer required.
Planning, vigilance enable massive hurricane debris cleanup operations
Cleaning up after a hurricane or other natural disaster doesn’t require an act of Congress, but there actually is one to credit for the rapid mobilization and deployment of relief efforts. Within days after Hurricane Ian blew through Sarasota, trucks emblazoned with names of companies and area codes from...
Man's suspicious death an isolated incident, Sarasota police say
The suspicious death of a man Monday in the northwestern part of the city appears to be an isolated incident, police said Monday afternoon, adding that detectives investigating the case do not believe the public is in danger. In a news release, a spokesperson for Sarasota Police said detectives “believe...
New Manatee commissioners say infrastructure, traffic top priorities
The three new Manatee County commissioners sworn into office at the Manatee County Administration Building on Tuesday said their priorities included infrastructure and drug abuse. "It's a wonderful feeling," at-large Commissioner Jason Bearden said of beginning the job he was elected to do. "This was a long time coming, and...
