Cape Gazette
Mortgage Market of Delaware welcomes new team member
Chris Moore, founder and president of the Mortgage Market of Delaware LLC, is pleased to announce the addition of Evelyn Borja Cavazzini to his team. Cavazzini is a licensed mortgage originator who has access to numerous wholesale lenders and loan products. The Mortgage Market of Delaware LLC is a mortgage...
Cape Gazette
DMV adds veteran indicator for driver license or ID card
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced that veterans of the United States armed forces and National Guard can add a new veteran indicator to their driver license or identification card. Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 408 into law Oct. 21, eliminating the need for veterans to carry...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health
The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
Cape Gazette
Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations
As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
Cape Gazette
Stepping up to help those in need
As we move into the holiday season, it’s an appropriate time to reflect on one of the Cape Region’s best qualities – philanthropy. Last week, the Food Bank of Delaware worked with Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation to send boxes of food to families in danger of missing out on Thanksgiving. At the event, Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said her group is helping more people than ever.
Cape Gazette
Starboard owner makes pitch for new police chief
The following letter was sent to Dewey Beach commissioners with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. It was edited to meet the Cape Gazette’s word limit. I was fortunate to serve on the search committee for our current town manager. It makes me smile every day to think about how fortunate we are to have landed an individual such as Bill Zolper. As someone who owns multiple properties in Dewey and has worked in this town going on 40 years, I feel an obligation to share thoughts on the search for a new police chief.
Cape Gazette
Highway safety campaign aims to reduce crashes during festive season
The Delaware Office of Highway Safety has begun its annual holiday safety campaign, designed to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths on Delaware roadways during a time of year that consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous for the traveling public. The campaign will run through Dec. 31 utilizing high-visibility...
