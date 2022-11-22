I usually don’t pay attention to Black Friday sales because I’m not going to camp outside to save a few more dollars on a new TV. Things have changed and you’re able to shop online and get things delivered or go to the store to pick them up. There’s no need to set the alarm to get a good sale. Over the past decade, the shopping holiday after Thanksgiving turned from one day of mega-deals to a full month of decent sales.

1 DAY AGO