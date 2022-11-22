North Carolina didn’t handle its first game well after clinching a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The 18th-ranked Tar Heels get another shot, this time coming off a loss and facing fierce rival North Carolina State. Friday’s game closes the regular-season schedule before UNC (9-2, 6-1 ACC) takes on No. 7 Clemson in the league championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 3. It marks another test for Mack Brown’s team on keeping its focus with the title game in the distance — a test the Tar Heels didn’t handle well in a surprising 21-17 home loss to four-win Georgia Tech. It was the first true stumble of the season for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye and a high-scoring offense, and the defense couldn’t get a final stop late to get the ball back for a chance to win.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO