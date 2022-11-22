The Callisto Protocol launches next Friday on December 2, and ahead of that, its Steam page has listed PC system requirements for the same. While certainly not as demanding as the recent Gotham Knights, the required specs lean toward a medium-end rig, asking for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, to run the game at its lowest settings. There’s a mild inconsistency with the listing as well, as the requirements seem awfully close in places. Going from minimum to recommended specs only sees a small jump to a same-gen GTX 1070 card, despite demanding an additional 8GBs of RAM for optimal performance. The Callisto Protocol launches across all major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

23 HOURS AGO