A simpler path to better computer vision
Before a machine-learning model can complete a task, such as identifying cancer in medical images, the model must be trained. Training image classification models typically involves showing the model millions of example images gathered into a massive dataset. However, using real image data can raise practical and ethical concerns: The...
Atomic transistors based on seamless lateral metal-semiconductor junctions with sub-1-nm transfer length
A recent study, affiliated with South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) has reported a scalable synthetic strategy to fabricate low-resistance edge contacts to atomic transistors using a thermally stable 2D metal, namely PtTe2. Developing cheaper, smaller, and better-performing semiconductors with materials other than silicon (Si),...
Using deep learning to support anti-money laundering efforts
In recent years, deep learning techniques have proved to be highly valuable for tackling countless research and real-world problems. Researchers at Feedzai, a financial data science company based in Portugal, have demonstrated the potential of deep learning for the prevention and detection of illicit money laundering activities. In a paper...
Improving AI training for edge sensor time series
Engineers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have demonstrated a simple computational approach for improving the way artificial intelligence classifiers, such as neural networks, can be trained based on limited amounts of sensor data. The emerging applications of the Internet of Things often require edge devices that can reliably classify behaviors and situations based on time series.
Vuzix M400C Smart Glasses Become Publicly Available, Consumer Model At CES
At the beginning of this year, Vuzix announced two new smart glasses, the monocular enterprise model M400C, and Shield. After months in manufacturing, the M400C is ready to ship. There are also some new technical details that we have access to – including the all-important price. Vuzix also recently...
Researchers use blockchain to increase electric grid resiliency
Although blockchain is best known for securing digital currency payments, researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using it to track a different kind of exchange: It’s the first time blockchain has ever been used to validate communication among devices on the electric grid.
Redefining The Future Of Location-Based Entertainment With HTC VIVE Focus 3 And The Park Playground
The development of mobile-based VR will usher in a new era for location-based entertainment (LBE). HTC VIVE and The Park Playground have partnered to bring mobile-led VR experiences to the public. So far, 75,000 users have been able to test out the capabilities of the HTC VIVE Focus 3 headset across various The Park Playground venues in Europe.
Advancements in GaN Solutions for a Better Future
Wide-bandgap, high-performance semiconductor known as gallium nitride (GaN) is thought to be the most promising and cutting-edge power technology. In terms of switching speed, thermal conductivity, and reduced drain to source resistance, GaN-based power devices have surpassed conventional silicon devices (Rds). Increasingly, high-power motor drives, quick charging adapters, telecom, high-performance computer, and space applications are using gallium nitride field effect transistors (GaN FETs) for power control and conversion.
Struggling to Focus? Try Video Games
Nov. 23, 2022 – You may not think that children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, have a lot in common with older adults. The kids struggle to sit still and focus on a task. The older adults are great at sitting still, but they often have a hard time following the conversation at a holiday dinner.
New CRISPR-based tool inserts large DNA sequences at desired sites in cells | MIT News
Building on the CRISPR gene-editing system, MIT researchers have designed a new tool that can snip out faulty genes and replace them with new ones, in a safer and more efficient way. Using this system, the researchers showed that they could deliver genes as long as 36,000 DNA base pairs...
The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
The Callisto Protocol launches next Friday on December 2, and ahead of that, its Steam page has listed PC system requirements for the same. While certainly not as demanding as the recent Gotham Knights, the required specs lean toward a medium-end rig, asking for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, to run the game at its lowest settings. There’s a mild inconsistency with the listing as well, as the requirements seem awfully close in places. Going from minimum to recommended specs only sees a small jump to a same-gen GTX 1070 card, despite demanding an additional 8GBs of RAM for optimal performance. The Callisto Protocol launches across all major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
This Bizarre VR Treadmill Folds Up Like A Taco
The delicious-looking device folds up like an oversized taco for easy transportation and storage. After becoming frustrated by the lack of effective walking solutions for VR, Mark Dufour came up with his own bizarre contraption he calls the Taco VR platform. First reported by Hackaday, Dufour’s food-inspired device combines a unique-looking omnidirectional treadmill with an advanced robotic platform. When not in use, the device can fit into a small area of your home or office.
Cyber-mercenary group Bahamut strikes again via fake Android VPN apps
An infamous cyber-mercenary group is injecting Android devices with a spyware to steal users’ conversations, new ESET research (opens in new tab) has found. These malware attacks are launched via fake Android VPN apps, with evidence suggesting the hackers employed malicious versions of SecureVPN, SoftVPN and OpenVPN software. Known...
Researcher finds a sweet new way to print microchip patterns on curvy surfaces
NIST scientist Gary Zabow had never intended to use candy in his lab. It was only as a last resort that he had even tried burying microscopic magnetic dots in hardened chunks of sugar—hard candy, basically—and sending these sweet packages to colleagues in a biomedical lab. The sugar dissolves easily in water, freeing the magnetic dots for their studies without leaving any harmful plastics or chemicals behind.
BTC Likely to Soon Lose Its Value as Payment Tool for Cyber Criminals: Kaspersky
The upcoming rules and regulations around crypto transactions around the world will make Bitcoin less enticing for criminals to use as a payment gateway. As per a new report by the Kaspersky cybersecurity firm, Bitcoin is set to lose its value as a digital asset for ransomware negotiations and payments as regulations around the crypto sector increase around the world. Crypto-based ransomware payments reportedly rose above $600 million (roughly Rs. 13,330 crore) in 2021. In fact, BTC was demanded as a ransom in some of the biggest heists, such as the Colonial Pipeline attack.
A deep learning model that generates nonverbal social behavior for robots
Researchers at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) in Korea have recently developed a deep learning-based model that could help to produce engaging nonverbal social behaviors, such as hugging or shaking someone’s hand, in robots. Their model, presented in a paper pre-published on arXiv, can actively learn new context-appropriate social behaviors by observing interactions among humans.
Putting the Brakes on Connected Car Privacy and Security Risks
Data runs the world. Estimates suggest 97 zettabytes will be created in 2022 alone; equivalent to 97 billion TBs. But while corporate IT bosses and regulators are waking up to the reality of the cyber risks this poses, few consider the connected car to be a potential driver of data security threats. They are wrong to do so. In fact, data is being produced by increasingly tech-centric vehicles at a prodigious rate, raising concerns about where it is being shared – and how securely.
