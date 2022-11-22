Read full article on original website
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it.
Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each World Cup Team, Group
There’s still all to play for among some of the world’s top teams as the World Cup inches closer to the knockout stage.
“Smoke, Noise, Speed” — Suzuki GT250 Street Tracker!
In the 1970s, competition in the 250 two-stroke class was especially fierce, as 17-year-olds could ride 250cc machines in the UK — and of course, every budding street racer wanted the fastest quarter-liter bike on the market. These days, the Yamaha RD series seems to get the lion’s share...
Quarter Miler: ’52 Vincent Rapide Drag Bike!
Vincent drag bike with an engine by Hall of Famer Marty Dickerson!. The origin story of the Vincent V-twin is legendary. Designer Phil Irving, while working at his office in Stevenage in 1936, noticed two drawings of Vincent single-cylinder engines lying on top of one another in a V configuration. Irving realized the 23.5° rearward set of the engine’s idler would allow a 1000cc 47° V-twin to be built using the same cylinders, heads, and valve gear as the 499cc Comet single — the crankcase could even be built with existing jigs!
Built from Zero: Yamaha XJ750 “Bathara”
“Low, Burly, Roaring” — Jowo Kustom’s scratch-built custom…. Usually, when we ask a builder what bike served as the donor of a particular project, it’s clear that some major part of the original frame remains — even if it was cut, chopped, detabbed, braced, or otherwise modified. Not so with this new custom creation from Yohanes “Anes” Marse of Indonesia’s Jowo Kustom, who received nothing but an old engine from his customer along with a brief statement of what he desired:
