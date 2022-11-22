“Low, Burly, Roaring” — Jowo Kustom’s scratch-built custom…. Usually, when we ask a builder what bike served as the donor of a particular project, it’s clear that some major part of the original frame remains — even if it was cut, chopped, detabbed, braced, or otherwise modified. Not so with this new custom creation from Yohanes “Anes” Marse of Indonesia’s Jowo Kustom, who received nothing but an old engine from his customer along with a brief statement of what he desired:

2 DAYS AGO