Read full article on original website
Related
Bacterial infections linked to 1 in 8 deaths in 2019
A group of researchers looked at global data on deaths from bacterial infections, like E. coli and Staphylococcus. They found that 7.7. million, or nearly 14 percent, of all deaths in 2019 were a result of bacterial infections. Many of those deaths occurred in low income countries, highlighting the need...
The Weather Channel
At least 6.8 Lakh People Died in India From Infection Caused by Just Five Bacteria in 2019: Lancet Report
Infections remain a leading cause of death globally, and in India, five bacteria were responsible for at least 6.8 lakh deaths in 2019, a new Lancet study has revealed. The five deadly bacteria in India are led by Escherichia coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus and Acinetobacter baumanii. E. Coli alone claimed at least 1.6 lakh lives in India in 2019.
WebMD
Repeat COVID Infection Doubles the Risk of Death
Nov. 11, 2022 – Getting COVID-19 a second time doubles a person’s chance of dying and triples the likelihood of being hospitalized, a new study found. Vaccination and booster status did not improve survival or hospitalization rates among people who were infected more than once. "Reinfection with COVID-19...
Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions
It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
Is a fever a symptom of RSV?
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Underreporting and Post-Vaccine Deaths in VAERS Database
Evaluating the claims of unsafe Covid-19 vaccines based on what has been reported to VAERS objectively. Vaccine safety is a polarized topic. Many either stay on the side of safe or unsafe vaccines when the reality isn’t so black and white. A vaccine is a type of drug. Like antibiotics, birth control pills, statins, and antidepressants, they all come with risks and hopefully more benefits.
CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states
CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
MedicalXpress
Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help
Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
Ars Technica
Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale
The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines dengue death toll tops 600
Philippines health officials have reported an 163 percent increase in dengue fatalities in 2022 to date, recording 613 deaths through October 22, compared to 233 deaths reported during the same period in 2021. Concerning total cases, authorities have reported 187,560 dengue cases, up from 64,126 cases reported last year during...
Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections
Every time a person gets infected with COVID-19, their risk of dying or suffering serious long-term health problems increases dramatically, a new study has found. People with repeated COVID-19 infections are twice as likely to die and three times as likely to be hospitalized compared to those only infected once, according to the report published online recently in the journal Nature Medicine.
NIH Director's Blog
Inflammation Pattern in the Brain May Cause Many Long COVID Symptoms
Millions of people who have had COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms, or develop new symptoms, for weeks, months, or years after they were first infected. These symptoms are commonly known as Long COVID, and the direct causes of Long COVID are not currently known. In a study supported by the...
Women's Health
Can Adults Get RSV? Infectious Disease Experts Explain Why You Shouldn't Worry
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are through the roof right now. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a near-vertical climb over the past few weeks in RSV tests that have come back positive—a whopping 18.2 percent, to be exact. You’ve probably heard that this kind of infection is common among children and babies, but what about RSV in adults? Is that a legit concern?
Medical News Today
4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking
Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
MedicineNet.com
Why Do I Have a Dry Cough at Night and in the Morning?
Dry coughing at night or in the morning may be caused by a persistent cold, flu, or allergy. Coughing allows your body to clear out irritants from your respiratory tract. At night when you sleep, mucus trickles down and collects in your throat and lungs. When you wake up, the mucus begins to break up, causing you to start coughing. A dry cough is unproductive, meaning that it does not produce phlegm.
Medical News Today
Probiotics may offset gut damage caused by antibiotics
Antibiotic treatment for bacterial infections can reduce the abundance and diversity of gut bacteria, leading to potentially severe diarrhea and gastrointestinal symptoms. Previous studies suggest that taking probiotics can reduce the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhea. A recent study reviewing data from randomized controlled trials suggests that supplementing with probiotics could...
MedicalXpress
Scientists reveal first close-up look at bats' immune response to live infection
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School and colleagues in Singapore have sequenced the response to viral infection in colony-bred cave nectar bats (Eonycteris spelaea) at single-cell resolution. Published in the journal Immunity, the findings contribute to insights into bat immunity that could be harnessed to protect human health.
What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
When your body fights off an infection, you develop a fever. If you have arthritis, your joints will hurt. If a bee stings your hand, your hand will swell up and become stiff. These are all manifestations of inflammation occurring in the body. We are two immunologists who study how the immune system reacts during infections, vaccination and autoimmune diseases where the body starts attacking itself. While inflammation is commonly associated with the pain of an injury or the many diseases it can cause, it is an important part of the normal immune response. The problems arise when this normally helpful function...
MedicalXpress
Surprise leading causes of excess hospitalization for people with type 2 diabetes
Findings from a new study reveal that some unexpected conditions are leading to more hospitalizations in people living with type 2 diabetes compared to the general population. The emergence of iron deficiency anemia, mental health disorders and gastrointestinal disorders as leading reasons for excess hospitalization among those with type 2 diabetes compared to the general population was met with some surprise by Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute lead researcher, Professor Dianna Magliano.
Comments / 0