NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
algonaradio.com
New Holiday Decorations Up Around Algona
–If you’ve been driving around Algona lately and have noticed some of the holiday decorations looking brighter than you remember, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Algona Municipal Utilities and the City of Algona have partnered to purchase 60 new LED streetlight decorations. The purchases were made...
3 killed in Wright County semi-truck vs. car collision, Iowa State Patrol says
HOLMES, Iowa — Three people are dead following a crash between a car and a Mack semi-truck in Wright County Tuesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. at Hancock Avenue and 160 Street in Holmes. The semi-truck, driven by 20-year-old...
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
kicdam.com
Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County
There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
1380kcim.com
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
KGLO News
Ginapp wins recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 election
MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday afternoon, Lori Meacham Ginapp will be the winner of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 election. The Democrat Ginapp had a three-vote lead over Republican Don O’Connor prior to the recount, but her lead increased to five votes after the recount was completed.
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Hoping To Come To Agreement on Design of “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is hoping to make some progress on a design agreement for the junction of Highways 18 and 71 north of town in coming weeks. The discussion began earlier this year when the Iowa Department of Transportation released the results of a traffic study that was requested following a number of crashes at the intersection which is when a roundabout was suggested as a possible solution.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
nwestiowa.com
Chicken resolution hatched in Sutherland
SUTHERLAND—Chickens will be allowed on a Sutherland residence after the city formalizes a decision made at the most recent council meeting. The item was not on the Nov. 7 agenda, but the idea was hatched by Shelby Sayker, who asked before the meeting to speak. She and her husband wanted to get chickens at their home on North Oak Street.
