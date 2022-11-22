Read full article on original website
What Vince McMahon said to WWE talent about unintentionally laughing on television
During an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE star Santino Marella discussed wrestlers unintentionally laughing on WWE television during his time with the company…. “There’s nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV. Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time, ‘If you laugh,...
Kenny Omega on CM Punk/The Elite altercation: “I’d encourage people to let it go”
While speaking to SI.com, Kenny Omega was asked about CM Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite and here was Omega’s response…. “There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go. It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don’t even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone–even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match. I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling.”
Update on the situation with Thunder Rosa relinquishing the AEW women’s title
As previously noted, Jamie Hayter is officially the AEW women’s champion as Thunder Rosa relinquished her title. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation…. “The deal with Rosa was that, when she went down, she was going to lose the title at that pay-per-view [All...
Video: How The Elite handled Chicago fans during 11/23/22 edition of AEW Dynamite
During the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Chicago, The Elite had a match against the trios champions Death Triangle. There were “CM Punk” and “F*ck The Elite” chants and The Elite milked the reactions. On commentary, Don Callis noted how much The Elite were loved in Chicago.
Conor McGregor calls MJF a “clown” and MJF issues a response
Prior to the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MMA fighter Conor McGregor commented on a TMZ.coma article about new AEW world champion MJF referring to the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor.” McGregor wrote the following on Twitter.com…. “A dollar store Conor...
Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event
While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
MJF’s world title opponent for Winter is Coming has been determined
The 2022 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite takes place on December 14th. During the November 23rd edition of Dynamite, Ricky Starks defeated Ethan Page to win the world title eliminator tournament. As a result of his win, Starks will challenge MJF for the AEW world title at Winter is Coming.
Former WWE writer criticizes Kevin Patrick for having “low, boring energy”
During the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on RAW announcer Kevin Patrick…. “This guy, I don’t even know his name. Whatever, Dana Patrick? I don’t even know his name. This guy opens up the show with such low, boring energy. This is why I’m so tired of the excuses. What’s the excuse that this guy can’t be excited about opening up this show?
The betting odds favorites to win at the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE
The betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Randy Orton expected to be out of WWE action for “an extended period of time”
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown when him and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW tag team titles to The Usos. Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this month and a photo was posted of him by his wife. According...
Two AEW stars teaming up with The Great Muta for his retirement tour
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that for The Great Muta’s retirement tour, he will be teaming up with AEW’s Sting and Darby Allin. The match, which will take place on January 22nd, will be Allin’s debut in Japan. Opponents will be revealed at a later date. WWE star...
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE Smackdown for November 25th 2022
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Chris Jericho's Ego SO much better as a face. Never turn heel again. Becky Lynch revealed as the 5th member of Team Bianca for Survivor Series 2022 · November...
Results of the 2022 NoDQ.com Hall of Fame polls
The 7th NoDQ.com Hall of Fame class is now official! Thank you for voting and see you in 2023! Here are the voting results for the Class of 2022…. Bret Hart (Male Superstar) Mickie James (Female Superstar) Scott Hall (Deceased Superstar) Gene Okerlund (Non-Wrestler) Edge and Christian (Tag-Team Or Faction)
Sami Zayn’s reaction to the popularity of his “Honorary Uce” gimmick in WWE
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Sami Zayn discussed the popularity of his “Honorary Uce” gimmick in WWE…. “It’s not something you predict ahead of time. It’s not something that you want to see or would think would make sense. But in the execution [it has worked.] The concept is a bit strange. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. The whole thing doesn’t make sense on paper. But it’s the perfect example of when things work in execution more than they do on paper. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. I’m not entirely surprised at the success of the segments that we’ve done, but it has still exceeded my expectations. I knew it would be good, but I didn’t think that fans would take to it the way they have.” (quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)
Becky Lynch revealed as the 5th member of Team Bianca for Survivor Series 2022
Jrbobcat I wish more people would start calling the trolls out and get this site back to being a cool place for all of us to talk bout the thing we love and have discusses and civil disagreements bout what we... Becky Lynch revealed as the 5th member of Team...
AEW Rampage spoilers for the November 25th 2022 edition
After the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the November 25th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results…. * FTR defeated Top Flight to retain the ROH tag team titles and Gunn Club made an appearance afterwards. Dante Martin was possibly injured during the match.
