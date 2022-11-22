ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies extend Dave Dombrowski, say he's key to their World Series dreams

By Joe Brandt
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After winning the National League pennant this past season, the Philadelphia Phillies showed confidence in their front office leadership Tuesday, announcing a three-year contract extension for Dave Dombrowski, who serves as president of baseball operations.

In a news statement, Phillies leadership said Dombrowski will help the team reach its biggest goal: to win the World Series.

"We are extremely pleased that Dave has agreed to continue to lead our baseball operations department through the 2027 season," said Phillies managing partner John Middleton. "His astute knowledge of the game and keen eye for talent set us on a path to win the National League pennant. I firmly believe that under his stewardship, we will reach our ultimate goal."

With this extension, the Phillies have Dombrowski locked in through the 2027 season.

In the 2022 MLB season, Dombrowski's second with the Phillies, the team ended a 10-year playoff drought and won its first National League pennant since 2009.

"We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base," Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski was hired as the Phillies' first-ever president of baseball operations in 2020. He had previously helped build world championship teams like the 1997 Florida Marlins and the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
