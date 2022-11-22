Read full article on original website
Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters
Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
Famous Taco fans ask owner to open up southwest and he’s gonna keep trying
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Put to the court of public opinion, Mexican restaurateur Martin Quintana believes people overwhelmingly want to see The Famous Taco open on West Jefferson Boulevard. The sign is up and the kitchen will be equipped as soon as he gets an OK from city planning authorities. That didn’t happen last […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Firefighters battle overnight house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue. The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters worked for approximately 20 minutes to control the fire, according to officials. Five people were in the house...
wfft.com
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
visitwabashcounty.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. They protect more than 100 properties in the region. While some are closed to the public, and strictly set aside as nature sanctuaries for scientific study, ACRES offers trails at about 30 locations for free public use. These reserves are open to visitors year-round.
Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
WANE-TV
2022 Night of Lights coverage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
22 WSBT
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Commissioners select top choice for new jail property; Not all are happy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Months of decision making came down to Wednesday morning’s special session meeting. Allen County commissioners selected the former International Harvester Technology Center property, 2911 Meyer Rd., as the site for the new jail. Architecture firm Elevatus rated four different properties for...
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners select new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen Co. Commissioners announce top property choice for proposed jail
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - After announcing at the end of September that several different properties were being considered to build a new jail on, Allen County Commissioners have announced their top choice. During a meeting on Wednesday, commissioners voted to direct their attorney to negotiate a purchase agreement with...
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
WANE-TV
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
