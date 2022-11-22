ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFLPA claims NFL owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUjy1_0jK01eIl00

The lengthy and lucrative fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns this summer looked like it would revolutionize the quarterback market. But no other quarterback who signed an extension this offseason earned close to the guaranteed money Watson received, which signaled that his and Kirk Cousins' deals were perhaps more anomalies than anything else.

Well, the NFL Player's Association disagrees.

The union filed a claim last month which alleged the NFL owners and the league colluded to prevent clubs from offering similar deals to the ones Watson and Cousins earned, according to a memo obtained by The Athletic.

Jeff Pash, the NFL's attorney, wrote in the memo to club owners, presidents, general managers and lawyers, that the NFLPA's claims are based "on the fact that no other quarterback or high-profile player has signed a fully-guaranteed contract" following Watson's deal with the Browns.

"The NFLPA argues that '[t]he expectation was that fully-guaranteed contracts would now become the competition driven norm for the top players in the League, including quarterbacks, negotiating new contracts,'" Pash wrote. "The pleading fails to explain the basis of their alleged expectation. The NFLPA further contends that, before and during the August 9 ownership meeting, NFL owners and/or League executives discussed not agreeing to any additional player contracts with fully-guaranteed salaries."

NFLPA seeks punitive damages

Pash added that the NFLPA isn't looking to terminate the current iteration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement but "has asked the arbitrator to award damages and permit certain quarterbacks who have been adversely affected by the collusive agreement to terminate their current player contracts." The quarterbacks in question likely include those who signed new contracts this offseason: Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of this allegation are the quarterbacks who haven't signed new deals yet. Namely, Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens star sought but eventually did not receive a contract extension this offseason. Though Jackson refused to say if Watson's contract would influence his own contract demands, it stands to reason Jackson would target a similar number to the one the Browns handed Watson. It should be noted that Ravens owner Steve Biscotti also said this spring he wished the Browns hadn't signed Watson to that contract: "I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract."

Other impending contracts include Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

Before the memo was filed in mid-October, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith hinted in an interview with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that the union might take action against the league after no other quarterback signed a deal similar to Watson's.

"Anytime we see what has been occurring in the market and we hear comments that validate those concerns, as you know from the past we have never shied away from exercising both our legal rights and our collective bargaining rights to protect our players," Smith said, "and people shouldn't be surprised if something happens in the near future."

An anonymous executive told The Athletic – albeit, perhaps in jest – that the owners didn't need to collude with regards to blocking fully-guaranteed contracts after Watson because “the Browns are the only team willing to do that. Everybody else knows that it was a terrible contract.” The executive did add, though, that this subject is something "owners have always been adamant about. They do not want fully guaranteed contracts like baseball and basketball have.”

Jackson's contract will likely be one of the biggest talking points of the 2023 offseason, and this issue won't go away until it's settled one way or another.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Eagles hire former Colts OC Marcus Brady as special consultant

The Philadelphia Eagles hired former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a special consultant, . Brady is now reportedly working with the Eagles defense and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, per the report, with the goal of providing an offensive perspective to their defensive schemes. Brady was in his second...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 12 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 12 lineups!. White looks poised to take over Tampa Bay's backfield this week with Leonard Fournette both struggling and dealing with a hip injury. The rookie RB ran for 100+ yards against a solid Seattle defense before the Bucs' bye, and he's a plenty capable receiver who led college backs in yards per route run in 2021. White should be considered a top-15 RB this week (and top-10 if Fournette sits) facing a Browns run defense that ranks last both in EPA/rush and DVOA while ceding the second-most fantasy points to RBs.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Radio

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives...
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Did Hunter Henry catch that? Iffy call costs Patriots a TD on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can see plenty of household arguments, but one of the loudest ones came after a would-be New England Patriots touchdown during Thursday's final game. Tied at 23-23, the Patriots appeared to score a go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Mac Jones to tight end Hunter Henry in the red zone. It was an impressive-looking catch, with Henry acrobatically catching the ball behind his body and holding it as it hit the ground.
WSB Radio

Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT — (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn't have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

CeeDee Lamb's disappointment turns to joy, whack-a-mole celebration for Cowboys tight ends

Disappointment for CeeDee Lamb turned to joy for Cowboys tight ends during Thursday's Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. Lamb thought he caught a tremendous one-handed touchdown in the back of the end zone to give the Cowboys a 28-13 fourth-quarter lead. But officials ruled that his left heel landed out of bounds in the back of the end zone, nullifying the spectacular first-down play.
DALLAS, TX
WSB Radio

AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers' coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy