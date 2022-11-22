ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayside, NY

Man gets 40 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2017 Rampage outside South Richmond Hill Club

The melee took place outside a hookah lounge on Liberty Avenue near 127th Street. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday that Adrian Harry, 28, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for stabbing two people after an argument over a parking spot outside of a South Richmond Hill lounge in December 2017. Immediately following the altercation, Harry got into his vehicle and intentionally drove into a crowd of pedestrians—striking five people and fatally running over his friend, Katz added.
QUEENS, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.

A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
MANHATTAN, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need Help

Subway rider tries taking a child off of the train. NYPD investigate.Photo byNYPD Crime Stoppers. Wednesday morning at the 34th Street subway stop, a man tried grabbing a 10-year-old boy by the legs and pulling the child off the subway train. NYPD is investigating the attempted kidnapping and they're asking for help tracking down the perpetrator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Man arrested for attacking 12-year-old boy with crutch: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch while he headed to school last week in Brooklyn, police confirmed Wednesday. Jamal McIlwain, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and menacing, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
BRONX, NY
Man Falls Down Stairs Fleeing from Cops After Caught Burglarizing Elmont Business

Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for a Burglary that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Elmont. According to detectives, officers responded to a restaurant located at 798 Elmont Road for a man that was inside the location and did not have permission to be there. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the male subject entered the managers office and began to remove business records without permission and authority from the owner.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
NEWARK, NJ
Man killed in shooting on the Major Deegan

A Fordham Manor man was shot and later died while driving a car along the Major Deegan Expressway North late Monday afternoon on a stretch that cuts through Van Cortlandt Park, police said. According to the New York Police Department, the 29-year-old Raymond Genao was inside his Toyota Camry at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

