theforumnewsgroup.com
Man gets 40 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2017 Rampage outside South Richmond Hill Club
The melee took place outside a hookah lounge on Liberty Avenue near 127th Street. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday that Adrian Harry, 28, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for stabbing two people after an argument over a parking spot outside of a South Richmond Hill lounge in December 2017. Immediately following the altercation, Harry got into his vehicle and intentionally drove into a crowd of pedestrians—striking five people and fatally running over his friend, Katz added.
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head in horrific shooting caught on video
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. The horrific shooting was caught on camera. The video, released by the NYPD, shows the suspect walking up to a locked Sunoco on […]
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.
A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need Help
Subway rider tries taking a child off of the train. NYPD investigate.Photo byNYPD Crime Stoppers. Wednesday morning at the 34th Street subway stop, a man tried grabbing a 10-year-old boy by the legs and pulling the child off the subway train. NYPD is investigating the attempted kidnapping and they're asking for help tracking down the perpetrator.
Man arrested for attacking 12-year-old boy with crutch: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch while he headed to school last week in Brooklyn, police confirmed Wednesday. Jamal McIlwain, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and menacing, according […]
Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD
CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
longisland.com
Man Falls Down Stairs Fleeing from Cops After Caught Burglarizing Elmont Business
Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for a Burglary that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Elmont. According to detectives, officers responded to a restaurant located at 798 Elmont Road for a man that was inside the location and did not have permission to be there. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the male subject entered the managers office and began to remove business records without permission and authority from the owner.
Jewish boy egged in antisemitic attack in Brooklyn; teen arrested, police say
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of nearly a dozen people hurled eggs at a Jewish teen in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday. The 15-year-old victim was dressed in Jewish garb and walking near 1301 East 18 St. in Midwood on Oct. 24 at around 1 p.m. when a group of about 11 people […]
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
NYPD suspends detective amid FBI investigation into off-duty shootout
The NYPD suspended a detective without pay on Tuesday after the FBI launched an investigation into an off-duty shootout he participated in earlier this month in Queens.
Worker, 31, dies when pinned between pallet and forklift in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who died after becoming pinned pinned between a pallet and a forklift in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child
A Hackensack man was charged with pointing a gun at a victim's head with a child present during a domestic dispute. Starlyn Delgado Reinoso, 31, was sent to the Bergen County Jail early last Friday, Nov. 18, following the late-afternoon incident on Lehigh Street the day before, records show. He...
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
riverdalepress.com
Man killed in shooting on the Major Deegan
A Fordham Manor man was shot and later died while driving a car along the Major Deegan Expressway North late Monday afternoon on a stretch that cuts through Van Cortlandt Park, police said. According to the New York Police Department, the 29-year-old Raymond Genao was inside his Toyota Camry at...
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
After double slashing on the NYC subway, calls for vigilance and hate crime charges
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police continue to search for a man who they said slashed a woman in the face on the subway, and then when a good samaritan tried to intervene, the attacker slashed him, as well. The double slashing concerns some subway riders since the attacker fled, without being caught, as yet. […]
New Jersey Man Sentenced To 57 Months In Prison For Threating To Assault And Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers
November 22, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – A New Jersey man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to…
