Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
496 reopens in Lansing as construction pauses for winter
496 reopened for drivers on Tuesday evening as the construction project pauses until spring.
Lansing holiday market sparks talks on homelessness
The Kringle Market was created to bring holiday cheer to downtown Lansing with vendor sheds, ice skating and warming stations. Yet people who service the community and those experiencing homeless say they hope to see the start of a concrete plan to help those spending the night out in the cold.
Michigan State Police calls for safe driving ahead of Thanksgiving
According to AAA, they're predicting 54.6 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.
Michigan Road Safety 5PM
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say. (Nov. 23, 2022)
New Lansing market raises concerns for homeless population
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kringle Holiday Market opened up last week in a Lansing park, butsome community members are concerned about the message it’s sending to the area’s homeless population. The market has been set up at Reutter Park, and several nonprofits use the area as a point to give out food and clothing […]
Lansing Police under ‘maximum enforcement period’ over holiday weekend
Food and drinks line the tables at Crunchy's, a bar near Michigan State University campus. For some alumni coming home for Thanksgiving, it's a chance to catch up
Colorado shooting impacts Mid-Michigan LGBTQ+ group
The shooting that occurred at Club Q left five people dead and 25 others injured.
MSP Safety 6PM
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
Jackson community rallies to save bookstore
The support the Oakleys have received is overwhelming, the couple said.
As cases surge, parents of kids with RSV ‘feel helpless’
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is experiencing what some might call 'an unprecedented surge' of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Jackson start-up unveils renewable energy solution for disaster relief
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Nano grid is a portable, solar, clean energy source with the capability to provide power in minutes. “It has complete self-generating energy. All we need is sunshine and water,” said CEO of Sesame Solar, Lauren Flanagan. Flannagan is the woman behind the idea. It’s one that came to her after […]
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
Trafficked teen found under blanket at Mackinac Bridge
A man was arrested for human trafficking when the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted someone hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car crossing the bridge.
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
6PM MSU Players Update
Michigan teacher wins lottery award for going ‘above and beyond’
Allison said coming from a long line of educators played a factor in her interest in teaching the next generation.
