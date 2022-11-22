ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WLNS

Lansing holiday market sparks talks on homelessness

The Kringle Market was created to bring holiday cheer to downtown Lansing with vendor sheds, ice skating and warming stations. Yet people who service the community and those experiencing homeless say they hope to see the start of a concrete plan to help those spending the night out in the cold.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say. (Nov. 23, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

New Lansing market raises concerns for homeless population

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kringle Holiday Market opened up last week in a Lansing park, butsome community members are concerned about the message it’s sending to the area’s homeless population. The market has been set up at Reutter Park, and several nonprofits use the area as a point to give out food and clothing […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson start-up unveils renewable energy solution for disaster relief

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Nano grid is a portable, solar, clean energy source with the capability to provide power in minutes. “It has complete self-generating energy. All we need is sunshine and water,” said CEO of Sesame Solar, Lauren Flanagan. Flannagan is the woman behind the idea. It’s one that came to her after […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

