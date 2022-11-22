HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Churches in Los Angeles organize their annual parade route cleanup to make Hollywood shine for the thousands of visitors expected to line the streets of Hollywood for the 90th annual Christmas Parade. Anyone wishing to help make the parade special for paradegoers and those watching on TV is invited to join a team of energetic Angelenos Saturday, November 26, who will be making Hollywood beautiful while having a lot of fun.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO