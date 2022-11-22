Read full article on original website
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
Newnan Times-Herald
Christmas lights going up at the Benton house again
For more than 30 years, Patty Benton and her family have lit up their house for Christmas. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, their house will glow again with Christmas cheer. The house, located at 155 Hannah Road in Newnan, will light up on the evening of Nov. 26 and will...
Powder Springs nonprofit feeds 1,200 families a week
It’s 6 a.m. on a Saturday and families are already lined up, waiting in their cars for the box of food that will help ge...
secretatlanta.co
Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!
Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
secretatlanta.co
This Festive Alpharetta Eatery Goes ‘Pretty In Pink’ For The Holidays
If your favorite color is pink and you’ve got a soft spot for the holidays, then we may have found the perfect restaurant for you to check out over the next few weeks. The Cape Restaurant & Beach Bar has ditched the coast for a holiday candyland, that’s a real sweet treat for the eyes.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 14 - Nov. 17
♦ Newton High School, 601 Crowell Road, Covington; Nov. 14; Routine; 100/A. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 24.
Gwinnett County pop-up grocery store offers free Thanksgiving items ahead of holiday
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A free pop-up grocery store in Gwinnett County is giving families in need the chance for a Thanksgiving feast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Organizers say rising food costs are making the need greater than ever. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
Inflation drives Georgians to food pantries
Metro Atlanta food banks and pantries say they’re experiencing peak demand this holiday season as inflation and the end of some pandemic-era aid programs pinch the pocketbooks of the region’s most vulnerable.
Snowboard Magazine
Rome Celebrates 20 Years Where it All Began
You know the saying "you can't go home again"? It's bullshit. We all have a beginning to our snowboarding story—sometimes there are a few beginnings: our first turns, first big resort, first job, etc. In issue 19.1, I wrote about my personal beginning in the snowboard industry, a path that started squarely at 1 Derby Lane, Rome’s Vermont headquarters. As I wrote, I kept thinking about just how lucky I was that a burgeoning snowboard brand would welcome a snowboard-obsessed college student into their midst; the way I see it, I was getting way more out of it than they were. I was wholly inexperienced, constantly in awe of everything around me, and mostly devoid of any real applicable skill, other than an uncompromising desire to contribute in any way, no matter how small. My excitement to fill my brain with literally all the snowboard information that I could, no matter how nerdy, made up for my lack of real world business prowess—at least I think—and Josh, Paul, Sully, Dennis, Tim, Mike, Paddock, Cavan, and crew let me hang around.
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency
A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
Homeless camp removed weeks after fire destroyed the woods around it
ATLANTA — Weeks after a fire tore through a homeless camp near Buckhead, volunteers say more people were found living in the woods. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was off of Buford Highway and Lenox Road on Monday morning as social workers accompanied teams coming to remove the homeless people living in the area.
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
