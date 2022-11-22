ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Christmas lights going up at the Benton house again

For more than 30 years, Patty Benton and her family have lit up their house for Christmas. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, their house will glow again with Christmas cheer. The house, located at 155 Hannah Road in Newnan, will light up on the evening of Nov. 26 and will...
NEWNAN, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!

Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 14 - Nov. 17

♦ Newton High School, 601 Crowell Road, Covington; Nov. 14; Routine; 100/A. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 24.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
Snowboard Magazine

Rome Celebrates 20 Years Where it All Began

You know the saying "you can't go home again"? It's bullshit. We all have a beginning to our snowboarding story—sometimes there are a few beginnings: our first turns, first big resort, first job, etc. In issue 19.1, I wrote about my personal beginning in the snowboard industry, a path that started squarely at 1 Derby Lane, Rome’s Vermont headquarters. As I wrote, I kept thinking about just how lucky I was that a burgeoning snowboard brand would welcome a snowboard-obsessed college student into their midst; the way I see it, I was getting way more out of it than they were. I was wholly inexperienced, constantly in awe of everything around me, and mostly devoid of any real applicable skill, other than an uncompromising desire to contribute in any way, no matter how small. My excitement to fill my brain with literally all the snowboard information that I could, no matter how nerdy, made up for my lack of real world business prowess—at least I think—and Josh, Paul, Sully, Dennis, Tim, Mike, Paddock, Cavan, and crew let me hang around.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency

A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy