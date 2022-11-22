Incoming Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris said he plans to hit the ground running after he officially begins with the department on Jan. 3. “I am glad to be here and honored to be standing here in this beautiful building getting ready to embark on this next stage of my career,” Harris said on Monday after he was introduced to the press at City Hall. “I’m certainly happy with the way things have gone with this transition.

