Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Victor Gordo: Give Thanks
I trust this message finds you and your loved ones well, healthy, and safe. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, I wanted to take a moment to wish you a very happy and safe holiday season. I also wanted to share with you a few brief updates. As our...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People
First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
pasadenanow.com
Design Commission Approves Revised Concept Design for Oak Knoll Condominiums
Pasadena’s Design Commission on Tuesday approved proposed major changes to the concept design of Oak Knoll Condominiums proposed to be built at 747 E. Green Street. A total of four commissioners voted to approve the major changes to the mixed-use building by applicant Arthur Liu of 747 E. Green St Development, LLC. They are Commissioners Yolanda Sepulveda, Robert Carpenter, Julianna Delgado and Kevin Litwin. Commissioner Jose Noel Toro voted in the negative while Commissioner Philip Chiao recused himself from the voting.
foxla.com
Karen Bass says her top priorities in LA are homeless crisis, public safety, affordability
LOS ANGELES - Over the course of her campaign and the days following her victory, mayor-elect Karen Bass has vowed to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. On Monday, nearly two weeks after the Nov. 8 general election, she doubled down on her pledge on social media, even adding that "work has already begun."
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
signalscv.com
Supes amend tenants’ protections, Barger votes ‘no’
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 recently to approve two items related to tenant protections, but Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the lone “no” vote, citing what she described as an unfair burden placed on mom-and-pop property owners. The Board of Supervisors approved updates to the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Department Still Seeking Justice For Iran Moreno, Killed By Stray Bullet Last November
Typically the following information is placed at the bottom of our stories, but because of the ongoing investigation we are placing this information at the top of the story. To report a tip or provide information related to this shooting, contact the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit at (626) 744-4241. Tips can also be reported anonymously to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
signalscv.com
Alexander Duncan | Another Blow to Democracy
Voters in L.A. County have dealt a blow to the democratic process by voting yes and passing Measure A this past election. For those unaware, Measure A gives the county Board of Supervisors the power to remove an elected sheriff from office. Voters need to realize they effectively said their...
pasadenanow.com
San Gabriel Police Chief Eugene Harris to Lead Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena City Manager Miguel Márquez has chosen San Gabriel Police Chief Eugene Harris to lead the Pasadena Police Department. Harris will start with the City on Jan. 3. According to a statement released by the City on Monday. Harris met local reporters on Monday. He is the department’s first...
pasadenanow.com
New Police Chief Says He’s Ready to Get to Work
Incoming Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris said he plans to hit the ground running after he officially begins with the department on Jan. 3. “I am glad to be here and honored to be standing here in this beautiful building getting ready to embark on this next stage of my career,” Harris said on Monday after he was introduced to the press at City Hall. “I’m certainly happy with the way things have gone with this transition.
pasadenanow.com
Valentine Elementary School Presents “Rocking California Holidays”
Valentine Elementary School presents “Rocking California Holidays” on Thursday, December 15, 2022, 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Middle School Auditorium. Featuring performances by VES Tk-2nd Grade students. Special appearance by 5th Grade students. Sign ups for tickets to be sent out closer to the performance date.
pasadenanow.com
County Labor Federation Elects New President
Longtime labor and civil rights leader Yvonne Wheeler was unanimously elected Monday evening as president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, the first Black woman to oversee the organization with 300 affiliated unions and labor organizations representing more than 800,000 members. Wheeler succeeds Ron Herrera, who resigned Oct....
pasadenanow.com
140 Turkeys Prepped and Ready to Go
Pasadena Convention Center, along with its exclusive food and beverage provider Sodexo Live! and volunteers, prepared and carved 140 turkeys for Union Station Homeless Services’ 52nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park. Tuesday, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, Councilmember and Pasadena Center Operating Company Board Chair Tyron Hampton, Councilmember Felicia...
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
pasadenanow.com
New Ordinance Will Ratchet Up City’s Ability to Permit, Regulate Security Alarm Systems
The City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment which will enhance the City’s ability to permit and regulate alarm systems and related false alarm activations. The proposed ordinance will amend Chapter 5.24 of the Pasadena Municipal Code (Alarm Systems) which was last updated in 1989.
pasadenanow.com
Thanksgiving Day Church Services in Pasadena
131 S St John Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, United States. Time: Online 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. We invite you and your family to spend an hour with us and ours as we worship together and hear words of encouragement from all of our Harvest Rock Pastors. https://www.harvestrock.church/. Sacred...
pasadenanow.com
Velvet Cannabis Open Thanksgiving Day
Just outside Pasadena’s western edge, a new cannabis dispensary is making waves locally for “putting people and their unique vibes first.”. With their customer count growing every week, Velvet Cannabis General Manager Priscilla Alkais told Pasadena Now that since opening in October they are “doing great” and seeing a lot of locals and new regulars.
